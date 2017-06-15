Ariel Miranda gives up five runs in the first inning and the Mariners leave Minnesota with only a split of the four-game series after Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Twins.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ariel Miranda’s string of solid starts was stopped at seven with a barrage of first-inning runs that the Mariners could never overcome.

Miranda was rocked for five runs in the first inning and Seattle’s potent offense mustered little against talented Twins pitching prospect Jose Berrios in a 6-2 loss to close out the four-game series at Target Field.

It was a disappointing split to a series that the Mariners had designs on winning, particularly with Miranda going in the finale. In each of those seven previous starts, he allowed two runs or less.

Two batters into the game on Thursday, he’d already allowed two runs. It started when Mitch Haniger misplayed a deep fly ball to right field for a leadoff double for Brian Dozier. Eduardo Escobar continued his torture of Seattle pitching, golfing a low split-finger fastball over the wall in left field for a two-run blast.

After walking Miguel Sano, Miranda retired the next two batters and looked like he might escape with minimal damage.

But Jorge Polanco dropped down a perfect bunt single and one-time Mariner Chris Gimenez smashed a three-run homer to left to make it 5-0

When Miranda finally retired Byron Buxton two batters later, all nine Twins batters had come to the plate, five runs had been scored on five hits and he’d thrown 34 pitches. It was suboptimal beginning to his start.

Miranda somehow worked out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second without allowing any runs but served up a solo homer to Gimenez in the third. For the first time since May 9, where he gave up eight runs in 31/3 innings against the Phillies, Miranda wasn’t able to give his team five full innings. He exited after four, having allowed the six runs on 10 hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

The massive amount of early run support allowed the 23-year-old Berrios to pitch without fear, using his late-moving fastball and nasty breaking ball to carve up Seattle hitters.

Berrios worked a season-high eight innings, giving up two runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts to improve to 6-1 and lower his ERA to 2.74 on the season. Berrios allowed RBI singles to Taylor Motter in the third inning and Robinson Cano in the sixth. But was never in any real danger for a big inning. In the seventh, Kyle Seager led off with a double to center. But Berrios struck out Danny Valenica and got soft flyouts from Jarrod Dyson and Carlos Ruiz to end the threat.

The bright spot for the Mariners was the relief work of Chase De Jong, who gave Seattle four scoreless innings of work.