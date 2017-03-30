Ryan Divish offers up three reasons to believe the Mariners are rising and three reasons to be concerned.

Three reasons the Mariners will win this season

1. The moves to become more athletic

For the second straight season, general manager Jerry Dipoto made massive changes to his 25- and 40-man roster because, well, that’s what he does. But there was purpose to his moves — to become more athletic. Insert Jarrod Dyson into left field, Mitch Haniger in right field, Danny Valencia at first base and Jean Segura at shortstop and the Mariners everyday lineup has elements of speed and defense that were nonexistent for the last five seasons. From a defense and run prevention standpoint, the Mariners should be better. An outfield of Dyson, Haniger and Leonys Martin in center field with either Guillermo Heredia or Ben Gamel serving as the fourth outfielder is a massive upgrade from past years. The Mariners outfield posted a minus-27 in defensive runs saved in 2016 — fourth worst in all of baseball. That will change this season. Beyond the defense, Dyson, Segura and Haniger should improve the team’s baserunning. Dyson and Segura combined for 63 steals in 2016. The Mariners stole 56 as a team even with Martin swiping 24 of them. Add Haniger’s potential to steal 20 bases and the Mariners have a different way to score runs and win games. A year ago, Seattle went 30-30 in one-run games. Being able to manufacture a run late on the bases could shift that number.

2. The middle of the order

The Mariners were good last season because of Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager. Of the Mariners’ 223 homers, they combined to hit 112 of them. They were responsible for 307 of the Mariners’ 735 runs batted in and scored 292 of the team’s 768 runs. Per Baseball Reference’s offensive Wins Above Replacement measure, the Mariners produced 24.5 WAR as a team on offense. Cano, Cruz and Seager combined for 18.9 of it. But it wasn’t just overall production. The three had a knack for timely hitting. After struggling through injuries in 2015, Cano experienced a career rebirth in 2016 thanks to a strong offseason and in-season conditioning program. He belted 39 homers and 16 of them were go-ahead homers, including three in extra innings. He had 25 RBI against AL West rival Houston. Cruz hit more than 40 homers for the third straight season. He hit 13 homers in the seventh inning or later. Seager hit .310 with a 1.031 OPS, including eight doubles, 12 homers and 74 RBI with runners in scoring position. Could there be some regression? Yes. But even with minor regression, the trio still would produce at a high enough rate for success.

3. Edwin Diaz

The Mariners go into the 2017 season with perhaps their most dominant closer in a decade. The hard-throwing right-hander took over the role at the end of last season, saving 18 games in 21 opportunities, despite battling fatigue in the final month of the season. The 18 saves after August 1 were the most of any pitcher in baseball. Blessed with a fastball that touches triple digits, a wipeout slider and a complete lack of fear of any hitter or any situation, he brings order to the back of the Mariners’ bullpen. Diaz punched out 88 batters in 512/3 innings pitched (15.33 strikeout per nine innings). He struck out two or more batters in 29 of his 49 appearances. Diaz is unlikely to strike out hitters at such a high rate this season, now that teams know him. But he will still be effective. A year ago, the Mariners’ bullpen blew 25 saves — the second most in baseball. Diaz should lessen that number in 2017.

Three reasons the Mariners won’t win this season

1. The starting rotation

The Mariners’ five starting pitchers have been set since the offseason when Dipoto traded Taijuan Walker and later acquired Yovani Gallardo and Drew Smyly to join Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and James Paxton. All five starters have been healthy this spring, even with Hernandez, Gallardo and Smyly pitching high-intensity innings in the World Baseball Classic. But it’s not difficult to have questions about each of the five. Hernandez is coming off a sub-par year by his standards, going 11-8 in 25 starts. He missed six weeks with a calf injury, posted his worst ERA (3.82) since 2007 and worst WHIP (1.342) and walk rate (3.8 per nine innings) since 2008. Soon to be age 31, he’s trying to fight off the downward trend in velocity, health and effectiveness. Iwakuma is older than Hernandez at age 35 with just as many innings logged over his career. A year ago, he wilted in the final six weeks of the season, going 2-5 with a 4.97 ERA in his final nine starts. It was also his first season since 2013 where he didn’t have a stint on the disabled list. The 31-year-old Gallardo is coming off a disappointing season with Baltimore that featured a DL stint and a 6-8 record with a 5.42 ERA in 23 starts. In 118 innings pitched, he struck out 85 batters with a whopping 65 walks and showed a significant decrease in fastball velocity. Smyly made a career-high 30 starts in 2016, but posted a 7-12 record with a 4.88 ERA and allowed 32 homers — sixth most in baseball. Paxton started 2016 in Class AAA Tacoma after a dismal spring. A new arm slot allowed him to find increased velocity. He also pitched his first full season without a disabled list-level injury since 2013.

2. Failed supporting cast

Even with some level of regression, the Mariners’ middle of the order of Cruz, Cano and Seager will still produce at an above-average level. But the supporting cast still has plenty of questions. Haniger has had a brilliant spring, but he’s still a rookie with just 34 games of big league experience, coming at the end of last season. There will be slumps in his first full season, but will he be able to minimize them? Dyson and Valencia, who will be free agents next season, are getting chances to be everyday players. Can they handle the grind of playing each day? Segura is coming off his best year in the big leagues. The Mariners aren’t expecting him to hit 20 homers or even notch 200 hits again, but they need production from him as part of the top of the order. He must also be a viable defensive shortstop and make the routine plays, something that he hasn’t consistently done in the past. Catcher Mike Zunino has had another solid spring, but he’s done that before. What he hasn’t done is show the Mariners he can avoid being an automatic strikeout once every three at-bats on a consistent basis. The projected offense from Dyson, Martin and Haniger falls well below league average projections. If they follow that trend, it will be an issue.

3. Injuries

This is a disclaimer for every team. But the Mariners projected roster will have 12 players who are 28 or older, including 10 over the age of 30. With age comes a greater level of injury risk. An injury to Cano, Cruz or Seager for an extended period would be catastrophic to an offense that is so highly reliant on them. Seager and Cano rarely miss a game, while Cruz dealt with hand and wrist issues that kept him out for a few days last season. His absence was noticeable. Two of the Mariners’ starting pitchers — Gallardo and Hernandez — spent extended time on the DL last season, while two others — Paxton and Iwakuma — have a history of dealing with injuries. The bullpen has already been dealing with injuries to Steve Cishek (hip surgery), Tony Zych (shoulder surgery) and Shae Simmons (forearm strain) that have forced them to scramble going into the offseason. While the overall depth of the Mariners’ 40-man roster has improved to offset some absences, particularly in the outfield, a disabled list stint from a starting pitcher or an infielder or multiple injuries might be too much for Seattle to overcome in a tough AL West.