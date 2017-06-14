Right-hander Casey Lawrence was optioned back to Tacoma after throwing 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — The moves are somewhat predictable now given the state of their starting rotation and the pattern that’s emerged this season. If a Mariners long reliever has a heavy workload in a game and won’t be available for three or more days, he’s shuttled back to Class AAA Tacoma and a fresh arm is brought in.

This isn’t a new development in baseball with long relievers. It’s just that the Mariners are having to make the move much more frequently than most teams.

After throwing 3 2/3 innings (63 pitches) and giving up six runs on 11 hits in Tuesday night’s 20-7 shellacking, right-hander Casey Lawrence was optioned back to Tacoma. Right-hander Chase De Jong, who was scheduled to start for the Rainiers on Wednesday in El Paso, was recalled to bring a fresh arm to the bullpen.

This will be De Jong’s fourth stint with Seattle this season. He made four starts and two relief appearances, posting an 0-3 record and 7.40 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched. He was 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA with the Rainiers.

Lawrence has made six appearances with the Mariners this season, posting a 5.71 ERA.