Albert Pujols tied the score with a two-run single and Cliff Pennington won it on a drive to the wall as the Angels won 10-9.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The road trip went from awful to calamitous with an inning of ineptitude that won’t soon be forgotten.

It’s one thing to get beat and lose a game. It’s another to give away an almost certain victory. And the Mariners managed to do so in almost comically terrible fashion on Sunday afternoon at Angels Stadium.

Think back to the blown leads by Bobby Ayala, Brandon League, Tom Wilhelmsen and The Fernando Rodney Experience — this was worse.

Poised to at least salvage a win on the final game of a dreadful trip and head back to Seattle for the home opener on Monday feeling slightly improved about the start of the season, the Mariners simply had to not give up six runs in the bottom of the ninth and they would win thanks to a 9-3 lead to begin the inning.

They gave up seven runs and lost 10-9.

“You’ve got to get the final three outs and it didn’t happen,” manager Scott Servais said.

Cliff Pennington’s walkoff single over the head of Mitch Haniger in right field off closer Edwin Diaz scored Mike Trout from third with the winning run, capping a wild bottom of the ninth that saw the Angels bat around.

“That’s a rough one,” Servais said. “That’s about as rough as it gets.”

How rough was it? Well, it snaps an impressive streak.

Per ESPN stats, coming into Sunday’s game, teams that were trailing by six or more runs going into the ninth inning had lost 346 straight games. The last team to blow such a lead was the White Sox last season against the Royals on May 28. Since 2011, teams leading by six or more runs going into the ninth inning were 2,529-1.

Now it’s 2,529-2.

As the Angels players mobbed Pennington and celebrated at midfield, Mariners players trudged off the field in disgust. This wasn’t just a loss, it was a soul-crushing setback.

“I will be thinking about this one right up until the game starts tomorrow,” Robinson Cano said.

Oh yes, there is a game on Monday. It’s the Mariners’ home opener at Safeco Field against an Astros team that took three of four from them on this trip. Going home to Seattle with a 1-6 record isn’t what Servais envisioned to start the season.

“We’ll bounce back,” Servais said. “We will. I believe in our guys. We’ve had some tough losses in the past. I don’t know if they were quite this tough, especially with how the road trip was going. We needed to end it here on a positive note.”

Instead, that note sounded like it came from a sad trombone.

How did it go so wrong?

It started with right-hander Casey Fien, whose stay in the big leagues could be dwindling with hard-throwing right-hander Tony Zych on the verge of returning from the disabled list.

Brought on to mop up a certain win, Fien didn’t throw many strikes and when he did, he gave up hits.

Fien gave up a solo homer to Albert Pujols to start the inning. It cut the lead to 9-4. He walked Cliff Pennington, gave up a single to C.J. Cron and walked Ben Revere to load the bases.

He was lifted without getting an out.

“Six-run lead, ninth inning, you are supposed to come in and get outs and I couldn’t get one,” Fien said. “I put Eddy in a bad situation; it’s tough.”

Servais had no intention of using Diaz, but Fien gave him no other choice.

“Casey didn’t throw the ball that well,” Servais said. “(Diaz) should not have been in that situation. You have a six-run lead going into the ninth inning. You aren’t expecting to have to go to him.”

Diaz entered the game with the bases loaded and a 9-4 lead. He was anything but sharp. He couldn’t keep his slider out of the dirt and he couldn’t locate his fastball.

He got a quick ground-ball out to second that allowed a run to score to make it 9-5 and struck out Martin Maldonado swinging for the second out.

A victory seemed imminent, but the third out never came.

Yunel Escobar hit a double just inside the first-base bag off the end of the bat to score two runs and make it 9-7. Diaz walked Kole Calhoun to put the tying run on base and bring Trout in representing the winning run. After falling behind 2-0 in the count, Diaz pitched around the dangerous Trout, walking him to load the bases for the future Hall of Famer Pujols, who was batting for the second time in the inning.

A 0-1 fastball from Diaz leaked over to the inner part of the plate and Pujols hammered it into right to score two runs and tie the score at 9-9.

“They hit my fastball pretty good today because I was struggling with my slider,” Diaz said.

Pennington, a veteran utility player and subpar hitter at best, jumped on a first-pitch fastball and got it over the head of Haniger.

The Mariners got a brilliant start from Hisashi Iwakuma, but more importantly saw their offense come to life in the form of the sweet swing of Cano, who drove in five runs with a three-run homer and a bases-loaded two-run double to breathe some life into a flatlining offense.

“Nothing is going our way,” Cano said. “We’ve just got to keep fighting. The last thing you can do is hang your head and think about what happened in these first seven games. You can’t blame any one person. You win as a team. You lose as a team.”

Cano and the Mariners broke open a 1-1 tie with two outs in the third inning. The all-star second baseman sat on a 2-1 changeup, crushing it over the wall in center and out of the reach of center fielder Trout, who tried in vain to make another one of his Spider-Man wall-climbing catches.

In the fifth inning, Cano got another misplaced changeup and sent it screaming to the gap in right-center to score two runs and push the lead to 6-1.

Haniger crushed his team-leading third homer of the season in the seventh inning.

Carlos Ruiz drove in another run in the eighth inning with an RBI double down the left-field line.