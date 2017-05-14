Tyler O’Neil drove in the go-ahead run with a triple in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 6-4 victory over the Round Rock Express

Round Rock tied the score at 4-4 with two runs in the top of the eighth inning, but the Rainiers responded with two in the bottom half. After O’Neill’s triple scored Leonyns Martin, D.J. Peterson brought home O’Neill with a sacrifice fly.

Andrew Moore, in his second start since being promoted to Tacoma, allowed two runs in six innings on three hits and three walks. He struck out five.