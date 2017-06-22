Scott Servais on Moore's debut: "Of all the young players I've seen come to the big leagues, I probably was as confident in him in what he would give us."

Even going back to his days at North Eugene High School, Andrew Moore didn’t overwhelm many hitters with his pure stuff. Even now, Moore’s individual pitches don’t “wow” you, as Mariners manager Scott Servais said Thursday night.

But, surely, the sum of his pitches added up to a “wow” performance in his major-league debut in the Mariners’ 9-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers, pushing Seattle (38-37) over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

“Of all the young players I’ve seen come to the big leagues, I probably was as confident in him in what he would give us,” Servais said. “I didn’t know he’d go seven (inning), but I knew he’d be very competitive and hoping get us through five and wouldn’t be in awe of the moment.”