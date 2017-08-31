Andrew Aplin hit a walkoff triple as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Salt Lake Bees 3-2 on Thursday night in a Pacific Coast League

Mike Marjama scored the winning run after he reached base on a walk.

The Rainiers tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Gordon Beckham hit an RBI single, bringing home Ian Miller as part of a two-run inning.

Dan Altavilla (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief while Deolis Guerra (4-1) took the loss.

Zach Houchins tripled and singled for the Bees.

Aplin had two hits for the Rainiers (66-72), who managed only five hits in the game.