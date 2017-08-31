Andrew Aplin hit a walkoff triple as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Salt Lake Bees 3-2 on Thursday night in a Pacific Coast League
Andrew Aplin hit a walkoff triple as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Salt Lake Bees 3-2 on Thursday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.
Mike Marjama scored the winning run after he reached base on a walk.
The Rainiers tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Gordon Beckham hit an RBI single, bringing home Ian Miller as part of a two-run inning.
Dan Altavilla (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief while Deolis Guerra (4-1) took the loss.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
Zach Houchins tripled and singled for the Bees.
Aplin had two hits for the Rainiers (66-72), who managed only five hits in the game.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.