Five errors in the first inning forced the starter to throw 39 pitches. He battled back to make it through five innings.

NEW YORK — Andrew Albers wasn’t going to bury his teammates for their defense or lack thereof. Sure, the five errors the Mariners committed in the first inning of Sunday’s 10-1 loss torpedoed his outing in his first start at Yankee Stadium.

But the veteran lefty knows how it works in baseball. And even if it infuriates them to no end, a starting pitcher never calls out his defense for the mistakes they make behind him.

“When things kind of spiral like they did in the first, you feel like things are going against you,” he said. “But for me, I’ve been pretty fortunate in my last nine or 10 times out that things have gone my way. This game has a funny way of turning around on you. Today is one of those days.”

Albers threw 39 pitches in that first inning that featured six runs but only one earned.

“I credit Albers for hanging in there,” manager Scott Servais said. “Andrew kept throwing strikes. We just did nothing to help him to get through that first inning.”

With defeat likely, Albers’ only intention was to pitch as deep as possible to save the bullpen, particularly with long reliever Casey Lawrence unavailable after extended work on Saturday. He pitched five innings, allowing eight runs — three earned — on 11 hits with two walks and four strikeouts before giving way to Dan Altavilla.

“That was the goal after that first inning,” he said. “It’s all about trying to get outs and work as deep as you can in the ballgame. Fortunately I was able to get through four more; unfortunately I wasn’t able to get through five more. It would have been nice to get through the sixth and save Dan a little bit. But he came in and did a great job.”

Albers hopes his luck changes in his next start.

“I felt like I made a lot of good pitches and got a lot of weak contact, and a lot of those balls fell,” he said. “That’s just how it goes sometimes. You hope that the next time out, that those balls find gloves and some of the hard-hit balls find gloves too.”

Notes

• Robinson Cano was back in the starting lineup Sunday after being limited to pinch-hit duty the previous two games because of a sore hamstring. Cano didn’t play the whole game. He went 1 for 3 with a single and was lifted for Taylor Motter with the game out of hand.

Cano was moving slowly and gingerly on the bases.

“We knew that was going to be the case,” Servais said. “We were just hoping to get his bat in there. Hopefully it will get better as we go along, but it’s something he’s going to have to figure out how to manage. We certainly need him in our lineup, and we need him out there every day. I think he can manage it. “

• The series loss at Yankee Stadium was the Mariners’ first road-series loss since June 16-18 at Texas.