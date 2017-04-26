Sure the calendar has yet to hit May, but the Mariners won’t have Felix Hernandez or Mitch Haniger for the foreseeable future, can’t rely on most of their pitchers and have little room for error. Other than that, things seem to be going well.

So, what prescription are your Mariners goggles? Do you still see light when you put them on?

The Fat Lady might not have cleared her throat yet, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t serious cause for alarm.

Twenty-two games into their season, the M’s are 9-13 and smitten by injuries. They are also among MLB’s most homesick teams despite their 8-0 win over the Tigers Wednesday.

But April is a time of hope for even the most forsaken of baseball towns. So with that in mind, we’ll divide this column into two parts.

Part 1: Reasons to panic

1) Felix Hernandez is hurt (and he wasn’t that good when healthy): The Mariners’ best pitcher of the century left after two innings Tuesday with shoulder inflammation and was later placed on the 10-day disabled list. This comes after a calf injury marred much of his 2016.

But just as concerning as Hernandez’s availability is his capability. Through five games this season, Felix has a career-high ERA of 4.73, a career-high WHIP of 1.575, and has surrendered a major-league-high 39 hits.

This would be one thing if it were a monthlong anomaly on the heels of an All-Star season. Instead, it appears to reflect a continuous regression dating to 2015.

Felix is too gifted for one to declare the King dead yet, but the crown is slipping off his once blond, mohawked head. And that’s a problem, because …

2) The rest of the pitching isn’t much better. Wednesday night’s winner, James Paxton, gets a pass here, but you won’t find much immunity elsewhere. Entering Wednesday night, Seattle’s 5.03 ERA was the second-worst in baseball, as was its 6.52 bullpen ERA. Hisashi Iwakuma, the M’s best pitcher last year, is at 5.31. Edwin Diaz, the once impervious closer, sits at 4.70. Four relievers had double-digit ERAs, and no starter but Paxton has a winning record.

Yes, it’s early. And yes, dramatic turnarounds happen in this league. But these days, the M’s are going to have to rely more on their pitching because …

3) Mitch Haniger is likely out for at least a month. Before straining his oblique Tuesday, the Mariners’ rookie trailed just one American Leaguer in OPS — reigning MVP Mike Trout. He was also tied with Trout in Wins Above Replacement, and was slashing .338/.442/.600 with a team-high 20 runs scored.

Haniger certainly wasn’t the sole source of offense for this club, but he was its most energizing through the first three weeks of the season. He was also plugging holes for other bats struggling to find their grooves.

Third baseman Kyle Seager, for instance, is homerless thus far despite hitting 30 of them last year. Catcher Mike Zunino, whom the M’s hoped had made an offensive breakthrough, is still floundering below .200. And though you have Nelson Cruz continuing to defy his age, Taylor Motter flashing Samson-like strength and Jean Segura playing like his All-Star self, there are still more questions on offense than there are answers. That spells trouble, because …

4) This team doesn’t have much room for error. The Mariners clawed their way to 86 wins last year, but several of those W’s came courtesy of walkoff bombs and miracle comebacks. And though general manager Jerry Dipoto made a litany of changes for the second straight offseason, this was still a group built around an aging core.

The Mariners aren’t like the Dodgers, who entered Wednesday with 10 wins but will surprise nobody if they finish with 95. Slow starts, injuries, or shocking DFAs (see: Leonys Martin) can cripple Seattle real quick.

When the M’s swept the Rangers two Sundays ago, it reframed a season that appeared to be heading off the rails. Now, however — even after Wednesday’s drubbing in Detroit — their playoff hopes seem dubious.

But enough with the negative. Time for the other side of the argument.

Part 2: Reasons not to panic

1) Um …

2) Well …

3) Yeah …