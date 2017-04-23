Raimel Tapia hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Albuquerque Isotopes a 3-2 win over the visiting Tacoma on Sunday.

Anthony Bemboom scored on the play after he led off the inning with a triple.

Ben Gamel hit an RBI triple, bringing home Gordon Beckham in the third inning to give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

The Isotopes came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Jordan Patterson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Noel Cuevas.

Tacoma tied the score at 2-2 in the seventh when Zach Shank hit an RBI double, bringing home Tyler Smith.

Albuquerque right-hander Zach Jemiola (2-1) allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings.