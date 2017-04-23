Raimel Tapia hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Albuquerque Isotopes a 3-2 win over the visiting Tacoma on Sunday.
Raimel Tapia hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Albuquerque Isotopes a 3-2 win over the visiting Tacoma on Sunday.
Anthony Bemboom scored on the play after he led off the inning with a triple.
Ben Gamel hit an RBI triple, bringing home Gordon Beckham in the third inning to give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.
The Isotopes came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Jordan Patterson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Noel Cuevas.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Car brings down power lines, causing I-5 shutdown and outages in North Seattle
- Boeing issues new layoff notices to 429 workers in Washington state
Tacoma tied the score at 2-2 in the seventh when Zach Shank hit an RBI double, bringing home Tyler Smith.
Albuquerque right-hander Zach Jemiola (2-1) allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.