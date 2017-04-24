Isotopes take early lead and teams combine for 33 hits.
Three Albuquerque players had three hits each and the Isotopes had 17 total hits to defeat the visiting Tacoma Rainiers 12-8 in a Pacific Coast League game Monday.
Noel Cuevas had three hits and a two-run homer. Rafael Ynoa had three hits and drove in three runs and Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in two runs.
Jordan Patterson also homered for the Isotopes, who led 8-1 after three innings.
Every starter for both teams had at least one hit.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors
Tacoma’s Tyler O’Neill had a homer and two doubles. Boog Powell also had two doubles among his four hits. The Rainiers had 16 hits but also left 13 men on base.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.