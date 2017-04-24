Isotopes take early lead and teams combine for 33 hits.

Three Albuquerque players had three hits each and the Isotopes had 17 total hits to defeat the visiting Tacoma Rainiers 12-8 in a Pacific Coast League game Monday.

Noel Cuevas had three hits and a two-run homer. Rafael Ynoa had three hits and drove in three runs and Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in two runs.

Jordan Patterson also homered for the Isotopes, who led 8-1 after three innings.

Every starter for both teams had at least one hit.

Tacoma’s Tyler O’Neill had a homer and two doubles. Boog Powell also had two doubles among his four hits. The Rainiers had 16 hits but also left 13 men on base.