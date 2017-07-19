Tacoma bats stay silent in road loss to Isotopes.
Mike Tauchman’s homer lifted Albuquerque to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday night.
Tacoma’s Casey Lawrence (2-3) threw 72/3 innings of four-hit, three-run ball while striking out six and issuing no walks.
Tacoma’s Daniel Vogelbach finished 3 for 4.
Ryan Carpenter (7-6) allowed one run on four hits in seven innings for the Isotopes.
After Tauchman’s homer in the fifth, the Isotopes tacked on another run in the seventh when he hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Noel Cuevas, who also homered in the game.
At Eugene 10, Everett 4
Brandon Hughes had four hits and Aramis Ademan homered and doubled to lead the Emeralds past the AquaSox.
Austin Grebeck homered and doubled for Everett.
