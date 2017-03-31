Can the Cubs maintain their dominance a year after winning their first World Series in 108 years? A team-by-team look at the National League heading into 2017.

(In order of finish last year)

West Division

Los Angeles Dodgers

2016: 91-71, first place, lost to Cubs in NLCS.

Manager: Dave Roberts (second season).

Projected Lineup: 2B Logan Forsythe (.264, 20 HR, 52 RBI in 127 games with Tampa Bay), SS Corey Seager (.308, 26, 72), 3B Justin Turner (.275, 27, 90), 1B Adrian Gonzalez (.285, 18, 90), C Yasmani Grandal (.228, 27, 72), RF Yasiel Puig (.263, 11, 45 in 104 games), CF Joc Pederson (.246, 25, 68 in 137 games), LF Andrew Toles (.314, 3, 16 in 48 games).

Rotation: LH Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 1.69 ERA in 21 starts), RH Kenta Maeda (16-11, 3.48), LH Rich Hill (12-5, 2.12 in 20 starts with Athletics and Dodgers), LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1, 11.57 in 1 game), LH Alex Wood (1-4, 3.73) or RH Brandon McCar­thy (2-3, 4.95 in 10 games).

Key Reliever: RH Kenley Jansen (3-2, 1.83, 47/53 saves).

Outlook: The Dodgers are coming off their fourth consecutive NL West title and a trip to the NL Championship Series, so they appear to be perhaps the biggest threat to the Cubs’ dominance in the National League. Los Angeles is still looking for its first trip to the World Series since winning the 1988 title.

San Francisco Giants

2016: 87-75, second place, wild card, lost to Cubs in NLDS.

Manager: Bruce Bochy (11th season).

Projected Lineup: CF Denard Span (.266, 11 HR, 52 RBI), 1B Brandon Belt (.275, 17, 82), C Buster Posey (.288, 14, 80), RF Hunter Pence (.289, 13, 57), SS Brandon Crawford (.275, 12, 84), 3B Eduardo Nunez (.288, 16, 67 with Twins and Giants), 2B Joe Panik (.239, 10, 62), LF Jarrett Parker (.247, 12, 33) or Mac Williamson (.223, 6, 15).

Rotation: LH Madison Bumgarner (15-9, 2.74 ERA, 251 K’s), RH Johnny Cueto (18-5, 2.79), LH Matt Moore (13-12, 4.08 with Rays and Giants), RH Jeff Samardzija (12-11, 3.81), RH Matt Cain (4-8, 5.64) or LH Ty Blach (1-0, 1.06 in 4 games).

Key Reliever: RH Mark Melancon (2-2, 1.64, 47/51 saves with Pirates and Nationals).

Outlook: The Giants’ run of even-year championships ended last season with the bullpen meltdown against Chicago. But this squad has all the ingredients to contend again. Bumgarner and Cueto provide one of the best 1-2 punches at the top of any rotation in the majors, and a full season from Moore after he was acquired at the trade deadline last year from Tampa Bay only makes San Francisco tougher.

Colorado Rockies

2016: 75-87, third place.

Manager: Bud Black (first season).

Projected Lineup: CF Charlie Blackmon (.324, 29 HR, 82 RBI), 2B DJ LeMahieu (MLB-best .348, 11, 66), 3B Nolan Arenado (.294, 41, MLB-high 133), RF Carlos Gonzalez (.298, 25, 100), SS Trevor Story (.272, 27, 72 in 97 games), LF Gerardo Parra (.253, 7, 39), 1B Mark Reynolds (.282, 14, 53) until return of Ian Desmond (.285, 22, 86 with Rangers), C Tony Wol­ters (.259, 3, 30).

Rotation: RH Jon Gray (10-10, 4.16), RH Tyler Chatwood (12-9, 3.87), LH Tyler Anderson (5-6, 3.53), RH Jeff Hoffman (0-4, 4.88 in 8 games, 6 starts), RH German Marquez (1-1, 5.23).

Key Reliever: RH Greg Holland (3-2, 3.83, 32 saves with Royals in 2015; missed last season recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery).

Outlook: Heading into spring training, the Rockies were a trendy pick to make a run at their first playoff berth since 2009. They signed Black to a three-year deal to take over for Weiss. They brought in former shortstop and outfielder Desmond to learn first base, and bulked up their shaky bullpen with Holland and Dunn.

Arizona Diamondbacks

2016: 69-93, fourth place.

Manager: Torey Lovullo (first season).

Projected Lineup: CF A.J. Pollock (.244, 2 HR, 7 RBI in 12 games; missed rest of season with fractured elbow), RF David Peralta (.251, 4, 15 in 48 games; missed rest of season with wrist injury), 1B Paul Goldschmidt (.297, 24, 95), 3B Jake Lamb (.249, 29, 91), LF Yasmany Tomas (.272, 31, 83; sidelined this spring with oblique strain), 2B Brandon Drury (.282, 16, 53), SS Chris Owings (.277, 5, 45), C Jeff Mathis (.238, 2, 15 with Marlins) or Chris Herrmann (.284, 6, 28) or Chris Iannetta (.210, 7, 24 with Mariners).

Rotation: RH Zack Greinke (13-7, 4.37 ERA), LH Patrick Corbin (5-13, 5.15), RH Taijuan Walker (8-11, 4.22 with Mariners), LH Robbie Ray (8-11, 4.90), RH Shelby Miller (3-12, 6.15).

Key Reliever: RH Fernando Rodney (2-4, 3.44, 25/28 saves with Padres and Marlins).

Outlook: The Diamondbacks can score — they were fourth in the NL last season with 752 runs. The return of Pollock and Peralta from injuries should make the lineup even more formidable, and Drury could have a breakout year as an everyday player at second base. Goldschmidt remains one of the game’s most dangerous sluggers.

San Diego Padres

2016: 68-94, fifth place.

Manager: Andy Green (second season).

Projected Lineup: LF Travis Jankowski (.245, 2 HR, 12 RBI), CF Manuel Margot (.243, 0, 3 in 37 ABs), 1B Wil Myers (.259, 28, 94), 3B Yangervis Solarte (.286, 15, 71), RF Hunter Renfroe (.371, 4, 14 in 35 AB), 2B Ryan Schimpf (.217, 20, 51), C Austin Hedges (.125, 0, 1 in 24 AB), SS Erick Aybar (.243, 3, 34 with Detroit and Atlanta).

Rotation: RH Jhoulys Chacin (6-8, 4.81 with Braves and Angels), LH Clayton Richard (3-4, 3.33 with Cubs and Padres), RH Jered Weaver (12-12, 5.06 with Angels), RH Trevor Cahill (4-4, 2.74 in 50 games, 1 start with Cubs), RH Luis Perdomo (9-10, 5.71).

Key Relievers: RH Carter Capps (1-0, 1.16 with Miami in 2015).

Outlook: Executive chairman Ron Fowler said last year he doesn’t expect the Padres to be competitive for at least two seasons. They have decided on a long-term plan to develop young players, a dramatic shift from GM A.J. Preller’s wild shopping spree two offseasons ago.

Central Division

Chicago Cubs

2016: 103-58, first place, World Series champions.

Manager: Joe Maddon (third season).

Projected Lineup: LF Kyle Schwarber (missed nearly all of last season due to left knee injury; .246, 16 HR, 43 RBI, .842 OPS in 69 games as rookie in 2015), 3B Kris Bryant (.292, 39, 102, NL MVP), 1B Anthony Rizzo (.292, 32, 109), 2B Ben Zobrist (.272, 18, 76) or Javier Baez (.273, 14, 59), SS Addison Russell (.238, 21, 95), C Willson Contreras (.282, 12, 35), RF Jason Heyward (.230, 7, 49), CF Albert Almora Jr. (.277, 3, 14 in 47 games) or Jon Jay (.291, 2, 26 in 90 games with Padres).

Rotation: LH Jon Lester (19-5, 2.44 ERA), RH Jake Arrieta (18-8, 3.10), RH Kyle Hendricks (16-8, MLB-best 2.13), RH John Lackey (11-8, 3.35), LH Brett Anderson (1-2, 11.91 in 4 games with Dodgers).

Key Reliever: RH Wade Davis (2-1, 1.87, 27/30 saves in 45 games with Kansas City).

Outlook: The Cubs are in great shape as they try to become baseball’s first repeat World Series winner since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. Montgomery likely will get a few starts to help keep Anderson healthy and lessen the load on the rest of the rotation.

St. Louis Cardinals

2016: 86-76, second place.

Manager: Mike Matheny (sixth season).

Projected Lineup: CF Dexter Fowler (.276, 13 HR, 48 RBI), SS Aledmys Diaz (.300, 17, 65), 1B Matt Carpenter (.271, 21, 68), RF Stephen Piscotty (.273, 22, 85), C Yadier Molina (.307, 8, 58), 3B Jhonny Peralta (.260, 8, 29 in 82 games) or Jedd Gyorko (.243, 30, 59), LF Randal Grichuk (.240, 24, 68), 2B Kolten Wong (.240, 5, 23).

Rotation: RH Carlos Martinez (16-9, 3.04 ERA), RH Adam Wainwright (13-9, 4.62), RH Michael Wacha (7-7, 5.09), RH Lance Lynn (12-11, 3.03 in 2015; missed last season recovering from Tommy John surgery), RH Mike Leake (9-12, 4.69).

Key Reliever: RH Seung-hwan Oh (6-3, 1.92, 19/23 saves).

Outlook: The Cubs own the preseason national spotlight, and deservedly so. That said, the Cardinals — bolstered by a mostly healthy rotation and the signing of Fowler away from Chicago for five years and $82.5 million — are expected to make their division rivals work for everything they earn in 2017.

Pittsburgh Pirates

2016: 78-83, third place.

Manager: Clint Hurdle (seventh season).

Projected Lineup: 2B Josh Harrison (.283, 4 HR, 59 RBI), 1B John Jaso (.268, 8, 42) or Josh Bell (.273, 3, 19 in 45 games), RF Andrew McCutchen (.256, 24, 79), CF Starling Marte (.311, 9, 46), LF Gregory Polanco (.258, 22, 86), 3B David Freese (.270, 13, 55) or Jung Ho Kang (.255, 21, 62), C Francisco Cervelli (.264, 1, 33), SS Jordy Mercer (.256, 11, 59).

Rotation: RH Gerrit Cole (7-10, 3.88 ERA), RH Ivan Nova (5-2, 3.06 with Pirates; 7-6, 4.90 with Yankees), RH Jameson Taillon (5-4, 3.38), RH Chad Kuhl (5-4, 4.20), RH Tyler Glasnow (0-2, 4.24) or RH Trevor Williams (1-1, 7.82).

Key Reliever: LH Tony Watson (2-5, 3.60, 15/20 saves).

Outlook: Pittsburgh didn’t exactly throw cash around in hopes of keeping up with the World Series-champion Cubs or rival St. Louis. Instead, the Pirates shopped longtime franchise cornerstone McCutchen and then pulled back when other teams didn’t want to meet their asking price.

Milwaukee Brewers

2016: 73-89, fourth place.

Manager: Craig Counsell (third season).

Projected Lineup: 2B Jonathan Villar (.285, 19 HR, 63 RBI, MLB-high 62 steals), CF Keon Broxton (.242, 9, 19, 23/27 steals), LF Ryan Braun (.305, 30, 91), 1B Eric Thames (.317, 40, 118 with NC Dinos in Korean Baseball Organization), RF Domingo Santana (.256, 11, 32), 3B Travis Shaw (.242, 16, 71 with Red Sox), C Jett Bandy (.234, 8, 25 with Angels) or Manny Pina (.254, 4, 12), SS Orlando Arcia (.219, 4, 21).

Rotation: RH Junior Guerra (9-3, 2.81 ERA in 20 starts), RH Zach Davies (11-7, 3.97), RH Matt Garza (6-8, 4.51), RH Jimmy Nelson (8-16, 4.62), RH Wily Peralta (7-11, 4.86).

Key Reliever: RH Neftali Feliz (4-2, 3.52, 2 saves with Pirates).

Outlook: General manager David Stearns’ rebuilding project appears to be on schedule after the team’s five-win improvement last season. The slick-fielding Arcia is the first member of Milwaukee’s potential future core to arrive in the majors, while top prospects including outfielder Lewis Brinson and left-handed starter Josh Hader could get looks by September.

Cincinnati Reds

2016: 68-94, fifth place.

Manager: Bryan Price (fourth season).

Projected Lineup: CF Billy Hamilton (.260, 3 HR, 17 RBI), 2B Jose Peraza (.324, 3, 25), 1B Joey Votto (.326, 29, 97), LF Adam Duvall (.241, 33, 103), 3B Eugenio Suarez (.248, 21, 70), RF Scott Schebler (.265, 9, 40), SS Zack Cozart (.252, 16, 50), C Tucker Barnhart (.257, 7, 51).

Rotation: RH Scott Feldman (7-4, 3.97 ERA in 5 starts, 35 relief appearances with Blue Jays and Astros), LH Brandon Finnegan (10-11, 3.98), RH Rookie Davis (10-5, 3.82 at Class AA and Class AAA), LH Amir Garrett (7-8, 2.55 at Class AA and Class AAA), RH Bronson Arroyo (hasn’t pitched in majors since Tommy John surgery in 2014).

Key Reliever: RH Drew Storen (4-3, 5.23, 3 saves with Blue Jays and Mariners).

Outlook: After losing 98 and 94 games the past two seasons while trading away the core of their team, the Reds are hoping to level off this year. They brought in Storen to stabilize an historically bad bullpen, which converted only 28 of 53 save chances and gave up a major-league-record 103 homers.

eAst Division

Washington Nationals

2016: 95-67, first place, lost to Dodgers in NLDS.

Manager: Dusty Baker (second season).

Projected Lineup: SS Trea Turner (.342, 13 HR, 40 RBI), 3B Anthony Rendon (.270, 20, 85), 2B Daniel Murphy (.347, 25, 104), RF Bryce Harper (.243, 24, 86), LF Jayson Werth (.244, 21, 69), CF Adam Eaton (.284, 14, 59 with White Sox), 1B Ryan Zimmerman (.218, 15, 46), C Matt Wieters (.243, 17, 66 with Orioles).

Rotation: RH Max Scherzer (20-7, 2.96 ERA, 284 K’s), RH Stephen Strasburg (15-4, 3.60), RH Tanner Roark (16-10, 2.83), LH Gio Gonzalez (11-11, 4.57), RH Joe Ross (7-5, 3.43).

Key Reliever: RH Blake Treinen (4-1, 2.28, 1 save, team-high 73 appearances).

Outlook: The lineup is probably as good as it’s ever been, especially if Harper and Zimmerman bounce back from down years and Turner comes even close to replicating what he did as runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year while learning a new position, center field. Turner will be back at his natural spot, shortstop, and the team hopes Eaton will provide stability in CF. Wieters offers pop from both sides as the new catcher. If Scherzer and Strasburg are healthy, the rotation should be quite good again, maybe even strong enough to prevent bullpen questions from having much of a negative effect.

New York Mets

2016: 87-75, second place, lost to San Francisco in wild-card game.

Manager: Terry Collins (seventh season).

Projected Lineup: 3B Jose Reyes (.267, 8 HR, 24 RBI), SS Asdrubal Cabrera (.280, 23, 62), LF Yoenis Cespedes (.280, 31, 86), CF Curtis Granderson (.237, 30, 59), 2B Neil Walker (.282, 23, 55 in 113 games before season-ending back surgery), RF Jay Bruce (.250, 33, 99 with Reds and Mets; .219, 8, 19 in 50 games with Mets), 1B Lucas Duda (.229, 7, 23, limited to 47 games due to back injury) or Wilmer Flores (.267, 16, 49 in 103 games; .340, 11 HR), C Travis d’Arnaud (.247, 4, 15).

Rotation: RH Noah Syndergaard (14-9, 2.60 ERA), RH Jacob deGrom (7-8, 3.04), LH Steven Matz (9-8, 3.40), RH Matt Harvey (4-10, 4.86), RH Robert Gsellman (4-2, 2.42) or RH Seth Lugo (5-2, 2.67) or RH Zack Wheeler (missed last two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery; 11-11, 3.54 in 2014).

Key Reliever: RH Addison Reed (4-2, 1.97).

Outlook: Seeking a third consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in franchise history, the Mets have enough talent and depth to make another October run. But a long list of critical injuries derailed the 2015 NL champs last year, so better health is crucial.

Miami Marlins

2016: 79-82, third place.

Manager: Don Mattingly (second season).

Projected Lineup: 2B Dee Gordon (.268, 1 HR, 14 RBI), 3B Martin Prado (.305, 8, 75, 37 doubles), CF Christian Yelich (.298, 21, 98), RF Giancarlo Stanton (.240, 27, 74), 1B Justin Bour (.264, 15, 51), LF Marcell Ozuna (.266, 23, 76), C J.T. Realmuto (.303, 11, 48), SS Adeiny Hechavarria (.236, 3, 38).

Rotation: RH Edinson Volquez (10-11, 5.37 ERA), RH Dan Straily (14-8, 3.76), LH Adam Conley (8-6, 3.85), RH Tom Koehler (9-13, 4.33), LH Wei-Yin Chen (5-5, 4.96 in 22 games).

Key Reliever: RH A.J. Ramos (1-4, 2.81, 40/43 saves).

Outlook: Frugal owner Jeffrey Loria is trying to sell the Marlins, and he approved increasing payroll by one-third to about $100 million, perhaps to make the team more appealing to prospective buyers.

Philadelphia Phillies

2016: 71-91, fourth place.

Manager: Pete Mackanin (third season).

Projected Lineup: 2B Cesar Hernandez (.294, 6 HR, 39 RBI), LF Howie Kendrick (.255, 8, 40 with Dodgers), CF Odubel Herrera (.286, 15, 49), 3B Maikel Franco (.255, 25, 88), RF Michael Saunders (.253, 24, 57 with Toronto), 1B Tommy Joseph (.257, 21, 47), SS Freddy Galvis (.241, 20, 67), C Cameron Rupp (.252, 16, 54).

Rotation: RH Jeremy Hellickson (12-10, 3.71 ERA), RH Jerad Eickhoff (11-14, 3.65), RH Clay Buchholz (8-10, 4.78 with Boston), RH Vince Velasquez (8-6, 4.12), RH Aaron Nola (6-9, 4.78).

Key Reliever: RH Jeanmar Gomez (3-5, 4.85, 37/43 saves).

Outlook: After four straight losing seasons, the Phillies have modest expectations. They’re still rebuilding and probably a year away from thinking postseason contention, but Mackanin has set an 81-win goal and players believe they can win now. The team added three veterans in Kendrick, Saunders and Buchholz who have postseason experience and should help Philadelphia win games while holding down a few spots until some of the youngsters are ready. The starting rotation is pretty deep, though it lacks a true ace, and the organization has several pitching prospects close to being ready for the majors. A bunch of young hitters are also knocking on the door and could get the call to the big leagues this summer, including shortstop J.P. Crawford, catcher Jorge Alfaro and outfielders Roman Quinn, Nick Williams and Dylan Cozens.

Atlanta Braves

2016: 68-93, fifth place.

Manager: Brian Snitker (second season).

Projected Lineup: CF Ender Inciarte (.291, 3 HR, 29 RBI, Gold Glove), SS Dansby Swanson (.302, 3, 17 in 38 games), 1B Freddie Freeman (.302, 34, 91, 30-game hitting streak), LF Matt Kemp (.268, 35, 108 with Dodgers and Braves), RF Nick Markakis (.269, 13, 89), 2B Brandon Phillips (.291, 11, 64), 3B Adonis Garcia (.273, 14, 65), C Tyler Flowers (.270, 8, 41).

Rotation: RH Julio Teheran (7-10, 3.21 ERA, selected to second All-Star Game), RH Bartolo Colon (15-8, 3.43 with Mets, selected to fourth All-Star Game), LH Jaime Garcia (10-13, 4.67 with Cardinals), RH R.A. Dickey (10-15, 4.46 with Blue Jays), RH Mike Foltynewicz (9-5, 4.31).

Key Reliever: RH Jim Johnson (2-6, 3.06, 20/23 saves).

Outlook: After two straight seasons with 90-plus losses, the Braves are talking boldly about contending for a playoff spot in the NL East. That might be a bit of a stretch, but the team has clearly improved over the past year. General manager John Coppolella deserves credit for speeding up the rebuilding job by making several one-sided trades, including a deal with Arizona that landed Swanson and Inciarte. Coppolella also acquired Kemp from San Diego for nothing more than taking on his massive contract. The team seemed much more at ease after rookie manager Snitker took over for Fredi Gonzalez early in the season, sparking a 50-47 run over the final 97 games. Snitker, at 61, is one of the oldest first-time managers in baseball history but seems well-suited for the job. The lineup packs some punch with Kemp sandwiched between Freeman and Markakis, especially with Phillips coming over in a trade that brings him back to the city where he grew up.