Next week, the Mariners have off days on Monday and Thursday, reducing the need for a fifth starter.

The Mariners sent rookie Andrew Moore back to Class AAA Tacoma on Friday — just one day after he pitched seven innings during an impressive major-league debut. They also activated Felix Hernandez from the disabled list in a corresponding move.

But the decision to send Moore back to Tacoma has to do with the schedule more than anything else. Next week, the Mariners have off days on Monday and Thursday, reducing the need for a fifth starter. The Mariners want to keep Moore, 23, pitching regularly.

“Obviously Andrew Moore did a great job for us last night, a tremendous debut,” manager Scott Servais said. “We want to keep him pitching. … That was the plan coming in: Give Andrew a start, see how it went and then go from there because we knew we had to make a move to get Felix on the roster. But can’t say enough about the job Andrew Moore did.”

Odds are good the Mariners will recall Moore when the rotation returns to five starters, Servais said. Moore went seven innings and gave up three runs on Thursday against the Tigers.

“He’s certainly earned the right to come back,” Servais said. “But we’ll keep him pitching.”

The Mariners will also monitor Moore’s pitch count in his next start in Tacoma; he threw 100 pitches in his big-league debut.

“We’ll back him off a little bit there and hopefully get him back here,” Servais said. “We’ll see.”

M’s introduce first-round pick

The Mariners introduced Kentucky first baseman Evan White, the team’s first-round draft pick, on Friday.

White, who admitted he was nervous, put on a Mariners jersey for the first time at a news conference and took batting practice.

“The first two rounds, I was a little nervous as I’m sure you guys could tell,” White said. “But after that I settled in pretty well.”

He noted just how big Safeco Field is.

“It’s huge,” White said. “I found that out during BP as well. The ball, at least with my power right now, it’s not going too many places.”

One of the knocks against White is that he doesn’t hit for much power, especially for a power-hitting position such as first base. Even White has acknowledged this. He said he wasn’t going to try to hit 40 home runs with Class A Everett; he was just going to remain who he is.

But he does have other strengths.

White, who grew up a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ken Griffey Jr., won the collegiate gold glove award on Wednesday, the second straight year he won the award.