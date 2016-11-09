State Fish and Wildlife decided to keep Long Beach closed this month as marine toxins continue to be an issue, but hopes to open Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks on Nov. 17-19. Final approval will be announced by Tuesday.

The most recent tests revealed Long Beach marine toxin levels remained at 28 parts per million (ppm), which is above the 20 ppm action level, and Twin Harbors was 19 ppm. Toxins at Copalis and Mocrocks remain low at 8 ppm and 6 ppm respectively.

“The good news is the diatoms that produces domic acid is gone (from the ocean waters), and clams aren’t picking up anything new,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “Hopefully we’ll be able to proceed, but we just won’t know until the test results come back.”

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Other proposed digs are: Nov. 26-28, Dec. 12-18 and Dec. 29 at Long Beach and Twin Harbors; Nov. 30-Dec. 5 and Dec. 26-28 and Dec. 26-28 at Long Beach; Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 30-31 at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.