This has been an unpredictable season for razor clams on coastal beaches, and while digs are set to begin Thursday, there has been that chance of marine toxins shutting down digging on a moment’s notice especially on beaches south of Westport.

The next digs are Thursday (Feb. 23) at Twim Harbors; Friday to Sunday (Feb. 24-26) at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks; and Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 27-28) at Twin Harbors. Digging is open during evening low tides only.

Long Beach on the other hand remains closed due to elevated levels of domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Here the results of the most recent marine toxin test information obtained through Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

The specific toxin levels for razor clams collected from all beaches are listed below. You will see there are two sets of Long Beach samples collections listed. Both the samples collected on Feb. 6 and the samples collected on Feb. 13 still show one area over the action level.

We will continue to collect clams for testing from Long Beach, but it remains hard to predict when we will be able to open this beach.

Listed below are the most recent marine toxin levels, as announced by the Washington Department of Health (WDOH) on Feb. 16.

Recall, before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, WDOH protocol requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level (20 ppm for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP) on both of the two required sample collections. Note that in all of these samples; only razor clam meat tissue is tested.

These samples were all collected on Feb. 13:

Copalis Area XL (middle)

Domoic acid, 4 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Mocrocks Area CP (middle)

Domoic acid, 6 ppm

PSP, none detected

DSP, <1 µg/100g

Twin Harbors Area XH (north)

Domoic acid, 13 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area CL (middle)

Domoic acid, 14 ppm

PSP, none detected

DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area G (south)

Domoic acid, 15 ppm

PSP, none detected

DSP, <1 µg/100g

Long Beach Area E (north)

Domoic acid, 39 ppm

PSP, < 38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area OY (middle)

Domoic acid, 19 ppm

PSP, 38 µg/100g

DSP, <1 µg/100g

Long Beach Area XA (middle)

Domoic acid, 17 ppm

PSP, < 38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area A (south)

Domoic acid, 19 ppm

PSP, < 38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

The following Long Beach samples were all collected on Feb. 6:

Long Beach Area E (north)

Domoic acid, 16 ppm

PSP, 39 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area OY (middle)

Domoic acid, 18 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area XA (middle)

Domoic acid, 21 ppm

PSP, < 38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area A (south)

Domoic acid, 15 ppm

PSP, none detected

DSP, none detected

Future digs are also planned for spring. Digs during that period for Twin Harbors and Long Beach won’t be made until additional marine toxin testing is conducted.

Tentative dates planned for evening low tides are: March 9 at Mocrocks; March 10 at Copalis; March 11 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; March 12 at Copalis and Kalaloch; March 24 at Mocrocks; March 25 at Copalis; and March 26 at Mocrocks.

Tentative dates planned for morning low tides are: March 30 at Mocrocks; March 31 at Copalis and Kalaloch; April 1 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; April 2 at Copalis; April 13 at Copalis; April 14 at Mocrocks; April 15 at Copalis; April 16 at Mocrocks; April 27 at Mocrocks; April 28 at Copalis; April 29 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; and April 30 at Copalis and Kalaloch.