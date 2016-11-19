Coastal razor clam diggers are holding out hope on future digging dates as the latest series ends Saturday (Nov. 19) during the evening low tide at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

“There are some nice-sized clams at Twin Harbors, and the weekend forecast looks great , and a surf that will be down with light easterly winds,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “It should be decent digging as well (at Copalis and Mocrocks).”

The good news is it appears the diatoms that produce the marine toxin known as domic acid is gone from the ocean waters, and clams aren’t picking up anything new. Stormy weather and cooler temperatures in the fall and winter often stir up the water and will usually clear it out of any harmful toxins.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Looking toward the future indicates there will likely be no issues for Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks, but Long Beach could be on hold until after the New Year.

“Our projection is Long Beach won’t reopen until after the first of next year is our best guess,” Ayres said. “If you look back to last season’s trend and our projections indicate it was pretty close to the same as what we are currently seeing at Long Beach, and it didn’t open until last January. We will keep testing, but I’m not hopeful in the short term for Long Beach.”

Other proposed digs are: Nov. 26-28, Dec. 12-18 and Dec. 29 at Twin Harbors; and Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 30-31 at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

Here are the latest marine toxin updates gathered from samples collected on Nov. 13:

Before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level of 20 parts per million (ppm) for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP) on both of the two required sample collections.

Twin Harbors Area XH (north)

Domoic acid, 13 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area CL (middle)

Domoic acid, 13 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area G (south)

Domoic acid, 17 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

Copalis Area XL (middle)

Domoic acid, 7 ppm

PSP, none detected

DSP, none detected

Mocrocks Area CP (middle)

Domoic acid, 6 ppm

PSP, none detected

DSP, none detected

Kalaloch Beach North

Domoic acid, 5 ppm

PSP, <38 µg/100g

DSP, none detected

