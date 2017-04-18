More razor clam digs have been tentatively announced to start April 26 at Long Beach as well as three other beaches, but with an added note of cautious optimism.

Originally the plan was to open digging on April 24-25 at Long Beach on the southern coast, but a spike in marine toxin levels had state Fish and Wildlife officials cancel the extra digging days, and will make a final decision on all other digs by next Tuesday (April 25).

“It’s not an increased concern reflected in razor clam marine toxin levels as it is in what we’re seeing in the water off the coast,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “We haven’t seen anything in the water since last October, but in the last few days we’ve seen an increase that has us a bit nervous.”

“This kind of marine toxin levels can change rapidly so we want to take a breath, and pull a couple days off the schedule,” Ayres said. “It will give us a chance to dig another set of test clam samples on Sunday, get it to the lab and then have a good feel where we stand.”

Marine toxin levels in the razor clams itself from the most recent tests show levels increased from 10 parts per million (ppm) to 14 ppm with an action cutoff level at 20 ppm.

Nothing unusual has been reported in marine toxin levels at Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Copalis beaches to the north, but there are reports of some elevated cell counts in Oregon. State fisheries officials in northern California were also reporting sea lions were showing intoxication from domoic acid.

“We do know that data from oceanographers have shown there is no “Blob” – a warm water effect that can cause detrimental problems to sea life – so that is good news, and there is hope of not repeating what happened in 2015 off the coast,” Ayres said.

Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. The toxin has wreaked havoc on coastal razor clams during the past couple of years.

The proposed upcoming digs during morning low tides are:

April 26 at Twin Harbors and Long Beach, and low tide is minus-1.1 feet at 7:09 a.m.

April 27 at Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Long Beach, and low tide is -1.5 at 7:55 a.m.

April 28 at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Long Beach, and low tide is -1.8 at 8:42 a.m.

April 29 at Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Long Beach, and low tide is -1.7 at 9:32 a.m.

April 30 at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Long Beach, and low tide is -1.3 at 10:24 a.m.

May 1 at Long Beach, and low tide is -0.8 at 11:20 a.m.