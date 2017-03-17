The much anticipated trout plants are now in full swing with many local lakes planted in time for weekend anglers looking to hook some fish.

Green Lake in the heart of North Seattle was planted Monday (March 13) with 10,005 trout. This is one the best lakes to fish due to all the shoreline access. Remember these are freshly planted trout so look for them suspended around the surface or just below. A bobber with Power Bait will most likely do the job.

Another good King County spot is Meridian Lake in Kent which was planted on Wednesday (March 15) with a whopping 8,000 trout.

Other King County lakes planted were Alice with 1,281 trout on March 6; Beaver, 7,053 on March 13; and Rattlesnake, 3,000 on March 6.

Down south in Pierce County, Kapowsin Lake got a huge plant of 15,000 trout on Wednesday (March 15); Louise got 1,000 on Tuesday (March 14); American got 1,650 on Monday (March 13) and 4,922 on March 6; and Steilacoom got 2,200 on Tuesday (March 14).

Elsewhere anglers should definitely give Lake Lawrence in Thurston County a try as it got a hefty plant of 20,000 trout on Tuesday (March 14).

In the northern area head to Gissburg Ponds in Snohomish County that were planted on Tuesday (March 14). The north pond received 506 trout and south pond was planted with 1,518.

Other Snohomish County lakes planted were Ketchum, 2,047 trout on Wednesday (March 15); Shoecraft, 7,073 on Tuesday (March 14); and Cassidy, 1,360 on March 7 and 2,115 on March 6.

In Skagit County try Grandy Lake which received 2,000 trout on March 10. In Island County, Lone Lake on Whidbey Island was planted on Wednesday (March 15) with 3,071 trout.

In all the upcoming trout plant of roughly 63,400 in 18 year-round lakes in King, Snohomish, Whatcom, San Juan, Skagit and Island counties comes on top of the 915,000 that were planted in 35 year-round lakes this past fall, many of which are probably still lurking around waiting to be caught in the months ahead.

Updated trout plants are usually reported by the middle of each week, although some stocking in lakes occurs on Thursday and Friday. For more information, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/weekly/.

Opening day for statewide lowland lakes is April 22-23.

“We are looking at a good year for opening day and plan to plant over 450,000 trout in our region (during March, and through April and beyond opening day),” said Justin Spinelli, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “That also doesn’t count all the fish that were stocked as fry (small-sized juvenile fish last fall). Anglers can definitely look at a good season of fishing.”