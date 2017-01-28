LONDON (AP) — Many Clouds, the winner of Britain’s 2015 Grand National, has collapsed and died after winning a race at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Having won the Cotswold Chase by a head, Many Clouds fell after the winning post and was treated by veterinary staff before his death was confirmed.

Many Clouds was owned by Trevor Hemmings and ridden by Leighton Aspell, who was also on board for the 2015 victory in the Grand National — the world’s most grueling horse race.