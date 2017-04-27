NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says two groups are still bidding to buy the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.
One of the groups includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.
Speaking Thursday at the groundbreaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, Manfred said: “There is no agreement in place. We’re working with more than one group.”
Asked for additional details, Manfred said: “we still have two groups involved in the process” and “there is not a signed document on any topic.” Regarding a timeline, he said, “the timeline is relatively short; it would be measured in days, not months.”
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.