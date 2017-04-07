Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

There are many events coming up in April and the first one I want you all to know about is the Annual Free Kids Fishing Day in Rock Island, on Saturday, April 15th.

This is a personal favorite of mine as I have been involved with this one for about 20 years. The Pitt Pond, right on the edge of town, will be stocked with hungry rainbow and families with kids under the age of 15 can come down and enjoy great fishing from the shore. Families are encouraged to bring their own tackle and their favorite bait.

Every year the Wenatchee Sportsman Association is there to help the kids get rigged up, provide bait and tackle and they even loan out rods and reels to be used that day. Volunteers will also be there to hand out free hot dogs, beverages and snacks to those who attend.

I used to hold this event in early March, but since it was moved to the third Saturday in April we always have good weather. This is a great way to get tuned up for the annual state wide lowland lake general season opener, which is the following weekend. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.