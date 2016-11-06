MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has reached a deal to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract until June 2021, when the star forward will be 36.
The Spanish club says the new contract will be signed on Monday. Financial details were not released, although Ronaldo is expected to remain the team’s top-paid player.
The announcement came a few hours after Madrid defeated Leganes 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to retain the Spanish league lead.
The 31-year-old Ronaldo is in his eighth season with the Spanish powerhouse. He will have played 12 years with the club if he stays through the end of the new contract.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Ex-Vanderbilt football player gets 17 years for campus rape
- If Trump loses: We'll be at the White House — 'in arms'
The Portugal forward arrived in Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.