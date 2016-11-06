MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has reached a deal to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract until June 2021, when the star forward will be 36.

The Spanish club says the new contract will be signed on Monday. Financial details were not released, although Ronaldo is expected to remain the team’s top-paid player.

The announcement came a few hours after Madrid defeated Leganes 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to retain the Spanish league lead.

The 31-year-old Ronaldo is in his eighth season with the Spanish powerhouse. He will have played 12 years with the club if he stays through the end of the new contract.

The Portugal forward arrived in Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.