WASHINGTON (AP) — Manager Joe Maddon and some of the Chicago Cubs will visit the White House on Wednesday, though it’s not an official visit with President Donald Trump.
Maddon said Tuesday that he was going out of respect for the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs and donated to Trump’s campaign. Maddon said it was voluntary for players and not an official trip.
The Cubs are in Washington to play the Nationals.
The White House visit is so unofficial that Maddon said it’s only “a possibility” that he and the Cubs will see Trump. The team visited President Barack Obama at the White House as World Series champions in January before the end of his term.
Amid questions about whether the NBA champion Golden State Warriors will visit Trump, Maddon said he isn’t making a political statement by going.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball