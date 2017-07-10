MIAMI (AP) — World Series champions usually get to keep on celebrating at the following year’s All-Star Game.
Not this year.
Manager Joe Maddon is the only member of the Cubs’ first championship team since 1908 attending the All-Star Game. With the Cubs languishing at 43-45, tied for second in the NL Central and 5 1/2 games back of Milwaukee, their only All-Star is Wade Davis. The reliever was acquired in December in a trade with Kansas City.
“Yesterday was an awkward moment for me accepting my jersey in front of our entire team in Wrigley Field,” Maddon said Monday. “To be presented a jersey on our field in front of all of our fans and have none of our players out there was different. It was difficult.”
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Mariners bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigns
- Seattle’s newest boom and the wealth it has created are thrilling — and unsettling | PNW Magazine VIEW
The previous World Series champion with just one All-Star was the St. Louis Cardinals in 2007 with Albert Pujols.
Davis predicted a rebound after the All-Star Game.
“There’s a lot of talent on that team and they’ll be fine. They’re going to be good,” he said. “I guarantee it.”
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball