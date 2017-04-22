The spring chinook have slowly started making their way up the Columbia River, and the anticipated fairly good return has allowed state Fish and Wildlife to open the Lower Yakima River for fishing from Friday (April 28) through June 15.

State and tribal fishery managers have predicted 2,760 spring chinook will return to the Yakima River.

Fishing will be open in two sections from the Highway 240 Bridge in Richland (River Mile 2.1) to the Grant Avenue Bridge in Prosser (River Mile 47.0) located about 1,000 feet below Prosser Dam; and from the Wine Country Road Bridge in Prosser (1,300 feet above Prosser Dam at River Mile 47.3) to the State Route 241 Bridge (Sunnyside – Mabton Highway) at River Mile 59.8.

The daily limit is two hatchery-marked chinook with a 12-inch minimum size limit. Up to two single-point, barbless hooks with a hook gap from point to shank of 3/4 inch or less is allowed in the fishery. Bait can be used. All steelhead more than 20 inches long must be released.

While the fishery is open on the Yakima, fishing is closed within 400 feet (above and below) the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Chandler Powerhouse/Pumping Station tailrace pool at River Mile 35.8. The two-pole endorsement is also allowed.