Here is the latest catch data by state Fish and Wildlife on the Yakima River chinook season:

Fishing for salmon picked up this past week on the Lower Yakima River where state Fish and Wildlife staff interviewed 130 anglers with 12 adult fall chinook.

Anglers are averaging about 40 hours per fish so not exactly red hot but better than average for the first full week of the fishery.

Through Sept. 11, there were an estimated 631 angler trips for salmon in the Lower Yakima River with a harvest of 98 adult chinook.

Anglers should be aware that the Yakima River is closed to fishing for salmon above the Grant Avenue Bridge at Prosser and within 200 feet of the Chandler Powerhouse and Spillway.