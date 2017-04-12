Good news for anglers pursuing spring chinook along the Lower Columbia River.

State Fish and Wildlife has decided to reopen the hatchery-marked spring chinook fishery – closed since Monday – from Thursday (April 13) through Monday (April 17) and April 20-23, and catches prior to closing had started to pick up.

“There was a little bit more of a bite for spring chinook on Monday, and at times it has been good at the Bachelor Island area where we saw one of the better checks so far this season,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “The Cathlamet and Kalama areas were decent, and fish are slow to show around Bonneville Dam.”

The water is still fairly high, much colder (47 degrees compared to the average of 49 degrees) with an outflow of 400,000 cubic feet per second, which is nearly 40 percent higher than the average and will likely have an effect on the success for a while. Water clarity is also somewhat cloudy with 2.0 feet of visibility compared to the average of just over 4.0 feet. The river stage is 12.9 feet and is forecasted to crest at 14.5 feet on April 15 (action stage is 15.0 feet and flood stage is 16.0 feet).

From April 3 to Monday, 11,549 angler trips were made on Lower Columbia with 1,169 adult spring chinook (1,052 kept and 117 released) and 53 steelhead (35 kept and 18 released). Based on preliminary visual sampling, the upriver spring chinook comprised of 62 percent of the kept catch.

Upriver mortality (the driver in how long the sport fishery can remain open) through April 10 was 702 adult spring chinook or 10 percent of the 6,905 available to the fishery prior to a run update.

The number of spring chinook counted at the Bonneville Dam fish ladder finally increased with 217 fish counted through Monday although they are still lagging behind the five-year average of around 1,600.

The good news is commercial test fishing on Sunday in lower river mainstem found spring chinook numbers were increasing with 7.8 fish caught per drift compared to 6.0 on April 2.

Due to the river conditions and a possible increased presence of fish in the water, effort and catch is predicted to build. With that the staff is recommending shifting to a days-per-week approach for any future fishery openings. This should allow an extended opportunity once spring chinook numbers increase, and yet allow enough time to get abundance and catch estimates.

Right now fisheries officials have a range of estimated fish handled between 1,200 and 2,400 spring chinook for the extension, which is reliant on water conditions.

The Columbia River from Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock (boat and bank) plus bank angling only from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline will remain open for spring chinook through Monday, April 10 –fishing was originally scheduled to close on April 6. The closure area near the mouth of the Lewis River remains in effect.

The daily bag limit is two adult salmonids, but only one may be a hatchery-marked chinook; all sockeye must be released per permanent regulation. All other permanent regulations apply.