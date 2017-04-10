As the Lower Columbia River spring chinook fishery comes to end after Monday (April 10), it appears state Fish and Wildlife officials will meet on Wednesday to discuss any possibility of a second extension to the season.

“There could be some opportunity, and we’ll know soon,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist.

Catches of the prized spring chinook appear to have taken a turn for the better of late.

“We had nasty weather on Friday and fishing was so-so, but in general it was pretty decent on the lower river,” Hymer said. “Fishing was best in Cathlamet area, Longview was decent and there was fish around Kalama too. There was a bunch of angler effort on Sunday.”

The bank fishery below Bonneville Dam hasn’t been very good.

Hymer says there hasn’t been much change for spring chinook success above Bonneville Dam, and no updates were given on fish counts at the dam.

To date, 67 adult spring chinook have returned to Cowlitz Hatchery. Last year at this time nearly 2,000 fish had returned.

The Willamette Falls count of zero spring chinook is a record low back dating back to at least 1972.

This past week, 2,273 angler trips produced 29 hatchery spring chinook.

Between February and March, 9,189 angler trips caught 38 lower-river origin hatchery spring chinook and 23 upper river origin hatchery spring chinook, and 51 hatchery steelhead, and released six spring chinook. Add to that numbers from April 1-2 totaled 1,389 angler trips caught eight lower-river origin hatchery spring chinook and 13 upper river origin hatchery spring chinook, and 12 hatchery steelhead released.

The Columbia River from Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock (boat and bank) plus bank angling only from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline will remain open for spring chinook through Monday, April 10 –fishing was originally scheduled to close on April 6. The closure area near the mouth of the Lewis River remains in effect.

The daily bag limit is two adult salmonids, but only one may be a hatchery-marked chinook; all sockeye must be released per permanent regulation. All other permanent regulations apply.