The spring chinook are finally coming up the Columbia River, and sport fishing finally took a swing for the better earlier this week.

Fishing has reopened for hatchery-marked spring chinook from Saturday through Monday and April 20-23.

“There was a little bit more of a bite for spring chinook on Monday, and at times it has been good at the Bachelor Island area where we saw one of the better checks so far this season,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “The Cathlamet and Kalama areas were decent, and fish are slow to show around Bonneville Dam.”

The water is still fairly high, much colder (47 degrees compared to the average of 49 degrees) with an outflow of 400,000 cubic feet per second, which is nearly 40 percent higher than the average and will likely have an effect on the success for a while. Water clarity is also somewhat cloudy with 2.0 feet of visibility compared to the average of just over 4.0 feet. The river stage is 12.9 feet and is forecasted to crest at 14.5 feet on April 15 (action stage is 15.0 feet and flood stage is 16.0 feet).

From April 3 to Monday, 11,549 angler trips were made on Lower Columbia with 1,169 adult spring chinook (1,052 kept and 117 released) and 53 steelhead (35 kept and 18 released). Based on preliminary visual sampling, the upriver spring chinook comprised of 62 percent of the kept catch.

Upriver mortality (the driver in how long the sport fishery can remain open) through April 10 was 702 adult spring chinook or 10 percent of the 6,905 available to the fishery prior to a run update.

The number of spring chinook counted at the Bonneville Dam fish ladder finally increased with 305 fish counted through Wednesday although they are still lagging behind the five-year average. On Wednesday, 50 were counted; Tuesday, 38; Monday, 16; Sunday, 62; and Saturday, 57.

The Columbia River from Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock (boat and bank) plus bank angling only from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline will remain open for spring chinook through Monday, April 10 –fishing was originally scheduled to close on April 6. The closure area near the mouth of the Lewis River remains in effect.

The daily bag limit is two adult salmonids, but only one may be a hatchery-marked chinook; all sockeye must be released per permanent regulation. All other permanent regulations apply.

From April 1-10, 12,938 anglers caught 1,073 spring chinook and 40 steelhead, and released 117 spring chinook and 25 steelhead. From February through March 31, 9,189 anglers caught 61 spring chinook and 15 steelhead, and released six spring chinook and 36 steelhead.

In the Bonneville section from the Columbia Gorge from Bonneville Dam downstream to the eastern tip of Reed Island, 31 boats with 102 anglers caught 18 spring chinook; and 144 Washington bank anglers caught nine spring chinook.

In the Camas/Washougal section from eastern tip of Reed Island downstream to the western tip of Lemon Island (includes the mouth of the Sandy and Washougal rivers), 264 boats with 561 anglers caught 16 spring chinook.

In I-5 section from western tip of Lemon Island downstream to light #40 on the eastern tip of Sauvie Island (includes the mouth of the Willamette River), 268 boats with 679 anglers caught 17 spring chinook.

In the Vancouver section from Light #40 at the eastern tip of Sauvie Island downstream to Warrior Rock Light at the western tip of Sauvie Island, 803 boats with 1,964 anglers caught 136 spring chinook and released 11; and 579 Oregon bank anglers caught 11 spring chinook and released five, and 486 Washington bank anglers caught eight spring chinook.

In the Woodland section from Warrior Rock Light downstream to Deer Island light #62 (includes the mouth of the Lewis River and entrance to the Multnomah Channel), 521 boats with 1,209 anglers caught 183 spring chinook and released 21; and 633 Washington bank anglers caught 17 spring chinook and released six.

In the Kalama section from Deer Island light #62 downstream to Prescott Moorage (includes the mouth of the Kalama River), 407 boats with 1,113 anglers caught 53 spring chinook and kept six steelhead and released 20 spring chinook and three steelhead; and 39 Oregon bank anglers and 102 Washington bank anglers caught no fish.

In Cowlitz section from Prescott Moorage downstream to the Longview Bridge (includes the mouth of the Cowlitz River), 134 boats with 355 anglers caught 36 spring chinook; and 408 Oregon bank anglers caught 17 spring chinook and released four steelhead.

In the Longview section from Longview Bridge downstream to the western tip of Wallace Island, 431 boats with 915 anglers caught 63 spring chinook and two steelhead, and released six spring chinook; and 606 Oregon bank anglers caught 32 spring chinook and 20 steelhead, and released 12 spring chinook and four steelhead, and 153 Washington bank anglers caught four spring chinook.

In the Cathlamet section from western tip of Wallace Island downstream to the western tip of Puget Island, 260 boats with 662 anglers caught 112 spring chinook, and released six spring chinook and six steelhead; and 600 Oregon bank anglers caught 31 spring chinook and 10 steelhead, and 33 Washington bank anglers caught no fish.

In the Cathlamet to Rocky Point/Tongue Point Line section from western tip of Puget Island downstream to Buoy 10 (the legal boundary of the Pacific Ocean), 665 boats with 1,512 anglers caught 310 spring chinook and released 31; and nine Oregon bank anglers and 65 Washington bank anglers caught no fish.