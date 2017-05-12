The ripple effect of a lack of spring chinook returning to Bonneville Dam now has Washington and Oregon fisheries officials putting a hold on the sport steelhead fishery that was supposed to start on Tuesday (May 16) in the Lower Columbia River.

Fishing for hatchery steelhead and jack chinook from Rocky Point to the I-5 Bridge will remain closed until further notice.

Despite rules in the steelhead fishery that mandates an angler needs to release all adult salmon they catch, it is a concern that salmon not surviving count toward the seasonal catch-and-keep guideline for the Lower Columbia sport fishery.

“All these fisheries are closely connected,” Ron Roler, a state Fish and Wildlife fish manager said in a news release. “Right now, we’re waiting for an update on the spring chinook return, so we can determine how the steelhead fishery will fit within the spring chinook guideline.”

Through this past Wednesday (May 10) around 26,200 of the 160,400 upriver spring chinook under the preseason forecast had been counted at Bonneville Dam.

Usually an updated estimate for spring chinook comes to light by the first week of May when around 50 percent of the run has passed the dam.

The Columbia has reached flood stage and continues to run high and turbid with very colder than normal water temperatures, and could be one of the main factors why spring chinook migration has been stalled. The heatwave in 2015 could have also played a negative effect on survival of fish that would normally return as adult fish this season.

The sport fishery closed last month when the catch guideline of about 6,900 spring chinook was achieved.

Roler said spring chinook don’t spawn until fall, so they’re not in a big hurry to get upstream. That’s especially true if they encounter unusual water conditions along the way.