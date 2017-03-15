It’s a good news, bad news situation for anglers seeking out spring chinook along the Lower Columbia River.

More spring chinook continue to trickle into the “Big-C” with a grand total of eight crossing over Bonneville Dam, which leaves less than 160,400 of the forecast of fish bound for upriver locations to be accounted for, and if it pans out then it would rank in the top-15 of all runs dating back to 1990.

“Effort increased, but the catch rate remained about the same as last week,” Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist reported. “Looks like more tough fishing ahead, with the Columbia gauge at Vancouver expected to hit flood stage by Thursday.”

On Tuesday, the river level was 13.67 feet, and flood stage is 16 feet so you get the idea, and it might be best to stay home and avoid fishing until things settle down. To make matters worse it looks like the rainfall and warmer temperatures (plus all the debris coming downstream) couldn’t make the situation any better in the days ahead.

During March 6-12, 2,601 angler trips produced a catch of 24 spring chinook (19 kept and five released).

While those numbers crossing Bonneville are minuscule, keep in mind this is just the start and it will likely ramp up moving into this month and early April.

The Lower Columbia spring chinook fishery is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing from mouth at Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, and bank fishing only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam. Daily limit is two salmon, but only one may be a hatchery-marked chinook.

In the spring of 2016, 126,826 angler trips (151,713 in 2015) on Lower Columbia produced a catch of 12,666 adult spring chinook (19,586) and 2,621 steelhead with 3,776 spring chinook (5,052) and 693 steelhead released. These figures are gathered through aerial surveys and creel samples taken along 10 sections.