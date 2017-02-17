BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — David Feaster, the coach in Louisiana who famously banned Alabama’s recruiters from visiting his high school, has been fired.
Bossier City Parkway High School principal Waylon Bates said in a statement released Friday that he and Feaster “do not share the same philosophy or vision” for the school’s athletics. Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith confirmed that Feaster remains employed as a math and physical education teacher.
Feaster told the Shreveport Times that Bates cited insubordination, for not seeking approval of his ban of Alabama coach Nick Saban and staff from the school. Feaster told the newspaper he made the decision under the school’s previous principal because of what he felt was unethical recruiting practices by the Crimson Tide.
Parkway reached the Louisiana Class 5A state championship game in 2013.
