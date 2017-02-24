Thousands of people are expected to converge this Saturday along the banks of the Cowlitz River to hopefully pursue millions of smelt.

“The big question is will the smelt be there when the fishery opens, and a good sign was based on the commercial catches in the Columbia mainstem,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “Quite a few sea lions (were) observed up to at least Kelso (on Thursday). In addition, there were some seagulls hovering around. Couldn’t see any fish, but the river is still pretty turbid.”

Water flows were 14,700 cubic feet per second at Castle Rock, and the long-term mean for this date is 10,400 cubic feet per second.

The Cowlitz River will be open to sport dip-netting along the shore from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. from the Highway 432 Bridge upstream to the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Ramp, located approximately 1,300 feet upstream from the Highway 411/A Street Bridge in Castle Rock.

Each dip-netter may retain 10 pounds of smelt daily with no more than one day’s limit in possession. Ten pounds is about a quarter of a five-gallon bucket. No fishing license is required to dip for smelt in Washington.