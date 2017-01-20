Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

It has been driving me crazy. I know the big kokanee on Lake Roosevelt are biting, but I can’t get at them.

The weather has just been too cold. However, I noticed that the forecast for the 17th is for 32 degrees! That is a like a heat wave compared to what we have had the past couple of weeks here in Central Washington.

If you like fishing for kokanee and haven’t tried Lake Roosevelt, better gear up and go. I have had reports of many fish over 20 inches being taken from Spring Canyon to Keller and Hansen Harbor. Most of the fish are being taken at 15 too 18 feet deep on the downriggers, so if you run side planers you should add up to a half ounce of weight to get down to the fish.

Anglers are pulling everything from flies to spinners and even running Flicker Shads to get their fish. I have found the spinners and blades from Kokabow Fishing Tackle in pink and orange hard to beat, and the new Squid models work great, too.

Remember to put a kernel of white shoe peg corn on each hook, and I have been staining mine pink this year and giving it a dose of Graybills Guide Formula, too.

Get ready for great winter kokanee fishery on Lake Roosevelt. It’s just getting started!

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.