SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – 98 bank rods with 6 adult Chinook kept. 26 boat rods with 3 adult and 1 jack Chinook kept.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 277 winter-run steelhead adults, one cutthroat trout, 706 spring Chinook adults, 41 spring Chinook jacks and seven summer-run steelhead adults in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 208 spring Chinook adults, 17 spring Chinook jacks, and 26 winter-run steelhead adults into the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek and released 155 spring Chinook adults, eight spring Chinook jacks, three winter-run steelhead and three winter-run steelhead jacks into Lake Scanewa located near Randle.

Last week, Tacoma employees released two winter-run steelhead adults and one cutthroat trout into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton and released 157 spring Chinook adults and nine spring Chinook jacks at Franklin Bridge in Packwood.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 14,700 cubic feet per second on Monday, May 8. Water visibility is five feet and water temperature is 46 degrees F.

Lewis River including North Fork – Little to no effort for hatchery steelhead.

Lewis River spring Chinook returns are 737 hatchery adults and 14 natural origin adults as of May 8. An estimated 700 adult spring Chinook were expected to return to the Lewis River in 2017. The escapement goal is about 1,300 adults.

Wind River – 94 boat rods with 7 adult Chinook kept and 1 released.

All access to Shipherd Falls on Wind River is closed at this point. WDFW trail/access from Shipherd Falls road is closed due to safety concerns. The Hot Springs Resort is not allowing access to due to trespass and property concerns. Therefore, all access to the area is closed to the public. There is no timeframe on when this could be corrected but we are working with the Hot Springs resort owners on a possible solution.

Drano Lake – 373 boat rods with 71 adult and 1 jack Chinook and 1 steelhead kept and 5 adult Chinook released.

Klickitat River – 5 bank anglers with 1 steelhead released.

TROUT

Tacoma Power released 4,000 rainbow trout into Mayfield Lake this past week. No report on angling success.