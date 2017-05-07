He was the first SuperSonics beat writer for the Seattle PI.

Longtime Seattle sports writer J Michael Kenyon has passed away, according to various media reports. He was 73.

Kenyon, who was the first SuperSonics beat writer for the Seattle P-I, died on April 26 of congestive heart failure at his home along the Oregon coast, according to KIRO.

Kenyon, who was born Michael Glover, also worked for the The News Tribune of Tacoma and Yakima Morning Herald.

He was the second sports talk-show host (after Wayne Cody) in Seattle on KING radio.

Kenyon, who went to Roosevelt High and the University of Washington, was also a noted wrestling historian and promoter.

Huskies swept

No. 19 Arizona scored five times in the ninth inning to beat Washington 12-11 and complete a Pac-12 baseball sweep in Tucson, Ariz.

Freshman reliever Leo Nierenberg allowed the final two runs to score on a throwing error at first base.

It was the second time in the series the Wildcats walked off with a win. UW (24-20, 10-11) had a season-high 17 hits. Levi Jordan was 3 for 3 with three walks and his first homer of the season.

JJ Matijevic was 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBI for the Wildcats (31-15, 12-12).

More baseball

• Justin Harrer hit a walkoff, two-run double as Washington State (22-22, 8-13 Pac-12) beat visiting Oregon 6-5 for a series-clinching win. It was the third straight series win for the Cougars, who previously beat Washington and Utah.

• Despite scoring five runs in the ninth inning, Seattle U (16-28-1, 6-12 WAC) dropped the series finale to Grand Canyon 9-6 in Phoenix. Seattle plays Washington on Tuesday before leaving for its final Western Athletic Conference road trip of the season at Cal State Bakersfield.

Softball

• Washington celebrated senior day by beating Stanford 10-2 and triggering the mercy rule in the fifth inning. Taylor Van Zee had a three-run home run in the first to kick start things for UW (39-11, 12-8 Pac-12). Morganne Flores had three hits and five RBI for the Huskies, who wrap up the regular season this week in Utah.

Track and field

• Washington State’s Alissa Brooks-Johnson won her second conference heptathlon title at the Pac-12 combined events championships at Oregon State. Brooks-Johnson totaled 5,638 points, winning by 87 points for her second title in three years. She finished in the top five of all seven events.

Oregon’s Mitch Modin erased a 145-point deficit over the final four events to win his first decathlon title after three top-five finishes. Washington’s Cole Jensen was seventh in the decathlon.