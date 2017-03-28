FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas tight end Jason Witten has signed a four-year contract extension that virtually guarantees the 14-year veteran will spend his entire career with the Cowboys.

The deal Witten signed Tuesday runs through 2021 and leaves the final year of the two-time All Pro’s current contract intact. The extension has a maximum value of $29 million with no new guaranteed money and gives the Cowboys the flexibility to restructure and create about $4 million in salary cap space.

Witten, who turns 35 in May, is one of two tight ends in NFL history with at least 1,000 catches and 10,000 yards receiving. The other is Tony Gonzalez, who retired in 2013 after 17 seasons.

A 10-time Pro Bowl player, Witten is Dallas’ franchise leader with 1,089 catches and needs 17 yards to break Hall of Famer Michael Irvin’s mark of 11,904 career yards.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL