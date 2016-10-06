There’s a mix of good and bad news for the coastal razor clam diggers hoping to dig into beaches next week.

The good news is Copalis and Mocrocks beaches will be open Oct. 14-16 after testing for marine toxins showed levels were below the 20 parts per million (ppm) cutoff.

The bad news is Long Beach won’t open as marine toxins had increased once again on the southern-most coastal beach.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

“Levels went up a bit at Twin Harbors, and we plan to take samples one more time, and the (Oct. 14) opener is still pending,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

“It is still below the action level (at Twin Harbors), but the (Department of Health) would like us to take a look at it again,” Ayres said. “We plan to go out and dig up test clam samples on Sunday, and then get them to the lab soon after. We are hopeful we can get that turned around quickly (to get a final outcome by Monday).”

If toxin levels are below the cutoff range then state Fish and Wildlife will make a decision hopefully in time for the Oct. 14 opener. The tentative dates for Twin Harbors has it open from Oct. 14-20.

Domoic acid spiked well above the threshold in the spring of 2015, and created widespread closures of all coastal beaches until this past December.

State fisheries officials are being even more cautious after Oregon Fish and Wildlife announced late last month the entire Oregon coast from Columbia River south to the California border has been closed for razor clams and mussels after the Department of Agriculture found unsafe levels of domoic acid.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.htmland for details on toxin levels, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/domoic_levels.html.