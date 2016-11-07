State Fish and Wildlife has decided to cancel the remaining digs this month at Long Beach, but still hopes Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks will proceed on Nov. 17-19.

The most recent tests revealed Long Beach marine toxin levels remain above the action level resulting in the closure.

Twin Harbors levels have also remained above the action level set by state public health standards for toxins, but could be approved if if additional testing shows levels have dropped.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Coastal razor clam diggers are hoping further testing for marine toxins at the three other beaches will clear the way for digging on Nov. 17-19, and final approval should be known by Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Other proposed digging dates are: Nov. 26-28, Dec. 12-18 and Dec. 29 at Long Beach and Twin Harbors; Nov. 30-Dec. 5 and Dec. 26-28 and Dec. 26-28 at Long Beach; Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 30-31 at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.