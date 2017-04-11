Razor clam enthusiasts who have been patiently waiting for Long Beach on the southern coast to reopen for razor clam digging will dig this news.

Long Beach, which has been closed since the spring of 2016, due to domoic acid — a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities – will be open Wednesday through Sunday (April 12-16) during morning low tides.

Digging will also be open during morning low tides is Twin Harbors from Wednesday through Sunday (April 12-16) at Twin Harbors; Mocrocks on Friday (April 14) and Sunday (April 16); and Copalis on Thursday (April 13) and Saturday (April 15).

Additional tentative digging dates during morning low tides are April 27 and 29 at Mocrocks; and April 28 and 30 at Copalis.

Final approval on these digs depend on additional marine toxin testing that could also include Twin Harbors and Long Beach will be announced about a week prior to the openings.