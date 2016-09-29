Some good news has come up from the sandy depths of Long Beach on the southwestern-most coast where marine toxin levels have decreased.

“We’re a little puzzled given by what we saw (from the previous test results taken in the middle of this month), and while the most recent tests have gone down we don’t want to give any false hopes,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

State Fish and Wildlife announced delaying the upcoming razor clam opener – originally scheduled for Oct. 14 – at Long Beach when domoic acid levels shot up above the cut-off threshold.

Test results showed levels of domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities – levels at Long Beach had shot up to 29.0 parts per million (ppm) on Sept. 19 exceeding the 20 parts per million cut off.

Test samples were gathered on Sept. 25-26 showed levels at the Long Beach Reserve north at 19 ppm; Long Beach Area OY (middle section) at 15 ppm; and Long Beach Area XA (southern section) at 16 ppm.

“It definitely looks better, and hopefully we can get to those big clams at Long Beach, but they are just below the action level so we need to continue with more testing before we can say anything,” Ayres said. “The bottom line is more testing. If the Long Beach result is border-line then we may have to look at it again before we approve any kind of opener.”

Those next test samples will be gathered on Wednesday (Oct. 7), and then shipped to the Department of Health Lab (DOH) on Thursday (Oct. 8). Those results should come to light by Friday (Oct. 9).

Other samples taken on other beaches show levels well below the action levels at Twin Harbors Area XH (northern section) at 12 ppm; Twin Harbors Area CL (middle section) at 11 ppm; Twin Harbors Area G (southern section) at 14 ppm; Copalis Area XL (middle section) at 4 ppm; and Mocrocks Area CP (middle section) at 6 ppm.

Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches are still scheduled to open on Oct. 14, and if the next test results show safe levels then those openers could be formally announced.

These results were the first of two rounds of razor clam samples required by the DOH before any recreational razor clam opener can occur.

Domoic acid spiked well above the threshold in the spring of 2015, and created widespread closures of all coastal beaches until this past December.

State fisheries officials are being even more cautious after Oregon Fish and Wildlife announced last week the entire Oregon coast from Columbia River south to the California border has been closed for razor clams and mussels after the Department of Agriculture found unsafe levels of domoic acid.

Clatsop Beaches showed levels at 34.0 ppm in razor clams and at Coos Bay North Jetty it was 110.0 ppm; and for mussels at Cape Meares Mussels it was 23.0 ppm, and Bob Creek was 20.0 ppm.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.htmland for details on toxin levels, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/domoic_levels.html.