WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington says it has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Mike Lonergan.
University provost Forrest Maltzman announced the move in a statement Saturday, saying Lonergan was no longer coach and that the school “will not tolerate conduct that runs counter to” the principles of inclusion and diversity.
George Washington conducted an investigation into players’ allegations about Lonergan’s behavior and conduct. Maltzman said it concluded that Lonergan “engaged in conduct inconsistent with the university’s values.”
Lonergan coached GW for the past five seasons and led it to the National Invitation Tournament championship last season.
Maltzman said an announcement on an interim coach was coming soon.
