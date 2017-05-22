Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

May 21, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Day Island Marina 1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Luhr Beach Ramp 4 7 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (1)
Narrows Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

May 20, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Luhr Beach Ramp 1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 16 35 0 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (50)
• Greenlings-general (1)
• Starry flounder (6)
Zittels Marina 4 10 4 0 0 0 0

May 19, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm 2 4 0 0 0 0 0

May 18, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Point Defiance Boathouse 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (3)
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

May 17, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0

May 14, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Concrete Dock 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (3)
Point Defiance Boathouse 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (1)
Wauna Shore 0 1 0 0 0 0
Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.