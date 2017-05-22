Lingcod spotlight top choice in Puget Sound and Strait for anglers in the days ahead
View
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
May 21, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Day Island Marina
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Luhr Beach Ramp
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (1)
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
May 20, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Luhr Beach Ramp
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|16
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (50)
• Greenlings-general (1)
• Starry flounder (6)
|
|Zittels Marina
|4
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
May 19, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
May 18, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (3)
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
May 17, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
May 14, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Concrete Dock
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (3)
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (1)
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.