Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

May 7, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 8 19 0 0 0 0 0
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 34 86 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (16)
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 34 69 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (8)
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 89 238 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (11)
Fox Island Shore 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 • Pile perch (1)
John Wayne Marina 4 12 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 8 18 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (2)
Narrows Marina 5 7 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 12 23 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (9)
Point Defiance Boathouse 7 16 0 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles West Ramp 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 7 20 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (11)
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 8 18 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (13)
Shilshole Public Ramp 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
Van Ripers Resort 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 58 150 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (36)
Wauna Shore 0 3 0 0 0 0 0

May 6, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 17 40 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (17)
• Pacific halibut (1)
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 152 388 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (73)
• Pacific halibut (4)
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 101 241 0 0 0 0 0 • Pacific halibut (22)
Everett Public Ramp 23 57 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (5)
• Pacific halibut (4)
Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone) 65 169 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (4)
• Pacific halibut (8)
John Wayne Marina 115 298 0 0 0 0 0 • Pacific halibut (9)
Kingston Public Ramp 13 33 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 94 259 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (37)
• Pacific halibut (48)
Point Defiance Public Ramp 4 9 0 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles West Ramp 72 176 0 0 0 0 0 • Pacific halibut (21)
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 18 48 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (8)
• Pacific halibut (4)
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 23 44 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (8)
• Pacific halibut (3)
Van Ripers Resort 30 99 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (3)
• Pacific halibut (21)
Washington Park Launch Ramp 52 130 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (20)
• Pacific halibut (1)
Zittels Marina 1 2 0 0 0 0 0

May 5, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 9 17 0 0 0 0 0
Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone) 6 13 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 3 9 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 65 186 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (72)
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 5 14 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (2)
Van Ripers Resort 28 89 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (30)
Wauna Shore 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

May 4, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 33 78 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (20)
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 140 340 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (29)
• Pacific halibut (29)
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 148 350 0 0 0 0 0 • Pacific halibut (99)
Everett Public Ramp 48 110 0 0 0 0 0 • Pacific halibut (2)
Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone) 92 207 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (11)
• Pacific halibut (16)
John Wayne Marina 101 243 0 0 0 0 0 • Pacific halibut (33)
Kingston Public Ramp 9 21 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 100 267 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (16)
• Pacific halibut (49)
Port Angeles West Ramp 60 150 0 0 0 0 0 • Pacific halibut (40)
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 15 37 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (3)
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 43 92 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (4)
• Pacific halibut (7)
Van Ripers Resort 30 103 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (2)
• Pacific halibut (11)
Washington Park Launch Ramp 50 119 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (16)
• Pacific halibut (2)

May 3, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 6 26 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (13)
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 23 54 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (23)
Everett Public Ramp 4 10 0 0 0 0 0
Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone) 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 4 5 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (6)
• Lingcod (1)
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 13 33 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (15)

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.