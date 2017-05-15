May 7, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|8
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|34
|86
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (16)
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|34
|69
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (8)
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|89
|238
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (11)
|Fox Island Shore
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pile perch (1)
|John Wayne Marina
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingston Public Ramp
|8
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (2)
|Narrows Marina
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|12
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (9)
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Angeles West Ramp
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|7
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (11)
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|8
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (13)
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Van Ripers Resort
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|58
|150
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (36)
|Wauna Shore
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
May 6, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|17
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (17)
• Pacific halibut (1)
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|152
|388
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (73)
• Pacific halibut (4)
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|101
|241
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pacific halibut (22)
|Everett Public Ramp
|23
|57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (5)
• Pacific halibut (4)
|Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone)
|65
|169
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (4)
• Pacific halibut (8)
|John Wayne Marina
|115
|298
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pacific halibut (9)
|Kingston Public Ramp
|13
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|94
|259
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (37)
• Pacific halibut (48)
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Angeles West Ramp
|72
|176
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pacific halibut (21)
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|18
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (8)
• Pacific halibut (4)
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|23
|44
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (8)
• Pacific halibut (3)
|Van Ripers Resort
|30
|99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (3)
• Pacific halibut (21)
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|52
|130
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (20)
• Pacific halibut (1)
|Zittels Marina
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
May 5, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|9
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone)
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|65
|186
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (72)
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Angeles Boat Haven
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (2)
|Van Ripers Resort
|28
|89
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (30)
|Wauna Shore
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
May 4, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|33
|78
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (20)
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|140
|340
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (29)
• Pacific halibut (29)
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|148
|350
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pacific halibut (99)
|Everett Public Ramp
|48
|110
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pacific halibut (2)
|Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone)
|92
|207
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (11)
• Pacific halibut (16)
|John Wayne Marina
|101
|243
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pacific halibut (33)
|Kingston Public Ramp
|9
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|100
|267
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (16)
• Pacific halibut (49)
|Port Angeles West Ramp
|60
|150
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pacific halibut (40)
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|15
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (3)
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|43
|92
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (4)
• Pacific halibut (7)
|Van Ripers Resort
|30
|103
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (2)
• Pacific halibut (11)
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|50
|119
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (16)
• Pacific halibut (2)
May 3, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|6
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (13)
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|23
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (23)
|Everett Public Ramp
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingston Public Ramp
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (6)
• Lingcod (1)
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|13
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (15)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.