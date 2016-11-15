DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has left a game against the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury.
The Lightning said in a statement that Stamkos will not return Tuesday night.
Stamkos limped off the ice and went to the dressing room about halfway through the first period. He appeared to injure his right leg in a collision with Detroit’s Gustav Nyquist along the boards.
Stamkos scored his ninth goal of the season earlier in the game. The six-time All-Star has 20 points in 17 games.
Stamkos missed all but one game during the last postseason after having surgery for a blood clot April 4. He also missed time in 2013-14 with a broken leg.
