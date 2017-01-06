State Fish and Wildlife has decided to offer an eight-day brant hunt after aerial surveys indicated the population was strong enough in Skagit County to support a more liberal season than last year.

Hunting will be allowed this Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 7-8), and Jan. 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, and 22.

“The number of hunting days depends on how many brant are counted during aerial surveys,” Kyle Spragens, a state Fish and Wildlife waterfowl section manager said in a news release.

Spragens said the direct cause of the variable Skagit brant numbers are unknown, but may be influenced by increasing numbers of brant wintering in southwest Alaska, indicating that wintering distribution shifts may be occurring.

A recent aerial survey of Padilla, Samish and Fidalgo bays revealed more than 6,000 brant.

Waterfowl managers say the trigger to open a hunting season – which has been in place since 1996 – is at least 6,000 brant in Padilla, Samish and Fidalgo bays.

Last year, two mediocre counts of 4,403 and 5,043 brant led to a brief three-day hunting season in Skagit County on these migratory birds that head south from the western Arctic during the winter.

Last year’s hunt was the first after the 2014 season was called off when in-season bird counts fell well below the level necessary to allow a winter hunt. The last time an eight-day season occurred was in 2013. Other closures of the brant season happened in 2003 and 2001.

There are four species of brant, and the one common to Washington is the gray-bellied brant goose, which breeds in the upper Arctic Canadian range and flies south to wintering grounds mainly around the Puget Sound region.

Another brant season in Pacific County also opens Saturday (Jan. 7). For details on this hunt, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/.