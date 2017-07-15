SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the final practice session before qualifying for the British Grand Prix in front of his home fans.
The Mercedes driver outpaced Sebastian Vettel, who has a 20-point lead over him in the Formula One drivers’ championship.
Hamilton posted a lap of 1 minute, 28.063 seconds at a rainy Silverstone circuit that was 0.032 seconds faster than Vettel.
Valtteri Bottas, who is third in the championship, was third fastest on Saturday morning. Qualifying is later in the day ahead of Sunday’s race.
