Seahawks

CTE won’t change football’s popularity

Accepting the allure of life in the NFL means ignoring what is an almost inescapable byproduct: the probability that middle age could bring with it long-term disability of some kind (“Matt Calkins: Alarming CTE numbers unlikely to change NFL’s popularity”).

But in spite of all the drawbacks which would make average people avoid this line of work like the plague, the NFL will continue to prosper for one simple reason: the inherent attraction to violence that is found in all of us, and the vicarious thrill we derive from watching yet another “big hit.”

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Questioning stats

Key word in this study is “donated” — only those hoping for some sort of lawsuit payout for their families “donate” their brains. I understand that there is definitive link between head banging and CTE, but 99 percent — what a misleading statistic.

Wineguy (online comment)

Mariners

Trade analysis

Steve Cishek (“Mariners reacquire Erasmo Ramirez from the Rays for reliever Steve Cishek”) has been pitching well since returning from the DL and is more reliable in relief than most of what the M’s have at the moment. His ERA is 3.15. Ramirez has been inconsistent, not as reliable in relief, and his ERA is 4.80. So what do we gain for this year?

Nsmith (online comment)

Soccer

No American hustle here

I thought the soccer friendly between the U.S. and Aussie women was little too friendly on the American side (“In Seattle, U.S. women’s soccer team loses to Australia for first time ever”). The Aussies out-hustled, outworked, and just plain outplayed the Americans big time. This from a country of 25 million people. Congrats, you deserved it.

Don Curtis, Stanwood

Huskies

Oregon turnaround might take time

A quick turnaround in college football is three years (“New coach Willie Taggart expects a quick turnaround at Oregon”). That’s what it took Saban, Meyer, and Petersen. You have to transform the thinking and doing and that always takes awhile. I wish him the worst of luck.

olderdawg (online comment)

