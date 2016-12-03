The stormy weather Friday was less dramatic on the Saturday’s final day as hundreds of anglers tried their luck at catching the biggest hatchery chinook in two derbies around the San Juan Islands.

“Friday Harbor was calm in the morning with some wind and rain in the afternoon,” said George Harris, president of the Northwest Marine Trade Association (NMTA) in Seattle. “I think everyone was able to fish wherever they wanted inside the islands.”

At Friday Harbor Salmon Classic, 305 anglers weighed-in 108 fish on Friday, and another 86 more on Saturday.

The winner of the $15,000 first place prize went to Ray “da” Bone with a 14.64 pound hatchery chinook and edged out day one’s leader and runner-up Mike Clemons’ 14.08 pound fish who took home $5,000. Veteran derby angler Pete Nelson took third place with a 13.81 pound fish and won $2,500; fourth was Brad Burt with a 13.69 fish; and fifth was Bill Havland with a 12.50 fish.

At the Resurrection Salmon Derby in Anacortes the first day lured 155 anglers who weighed-in 10 hatchery chinook, and the catch improved on Saturday with 38 fish taken to the scales. In the derby anglers were asked to release all chinook under six pounds in order to preserve impacts on fish under the 22-inch minimum size limit and wild fish.

The winning fish was caught by Chris Towes on Friday and weighed 14.22 pounds; second was David Parson with 11.40 fish; third was Corey Coleman wth a 10.80 fish; and fourth was Kent Hawley with a 9.48 fish.

Both derbies are part of the NMTA’s Northwest Salmon Derby Series, which is hosting 26 events in 2016-17 season.

Anglers who purchase a ticket to any of the derbies is eligible for a chance to win a boat in a drawing during the Everett Coho Derby is late September.

The grand prize is a fully-loaded Hewescraft 220 OceanPro valued at $85,000, and has a Honda 250 and 9.9 horsepower motors on an EZ-Loader Tandem axle galvanized trailer.

For more information, go to http://www.nwsalmonderbyseries.com/.